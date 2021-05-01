Miami County Real Estate Transactions

TROY
Community Improvement Corp of Troy to John Scott, Patricia Scott, one lot, $205,000.
Maire Budd, Michael Budd to Joseph Armstrong, Sarah Armstrong, $116,000.
Joshua King, Schira King to Hunter Sever, three part lots, $188,000.
Tamara Baird Ganley, Allan Ganley to Ganley Family Irrevocable Trust, $0.
Four Sons Development to Daniellas Iles, Don Iles, a part lot, $275,000.
Barbara Rench, Jennifer Staas, attorney in fact to Keith Martin, Sharon Martin, one lot, $225,000.
Joseph Reilly to Kath Galbreath, Timothy Galbreath, one lot, $260,000.
Dawn Applegate to Jeffrey Ortlieb, Jessica Ortlieb, one lot, $89,900.
Julie Young, Steven Young to Rachel Leis, Steve Young, $0.
Harbor West Land Company to Aaron Wright, Molly Wright, one lot, $49,900.
3 Gen D LLC to Jacqueline Lehmkuhl, Steven Lehmkuhl, one lot, $85,900.
Lindsey Robinson to Stephan Bess, Sharlena Zavala-Singleton, $275,000.
PIQUA
Mallorie Brinkman, Brian Heggs, Mallorie Heggs, Mark Safreed to Greggory Street, Mary Street, $333,000.
Estate of Charles Vosler, David Vosler, executor to Ryan Vosler, $132,000.
Elaine Brown, Paul Brown to Kaitlyn Hill, Tyler Hill, $255,000.
Henry Ernst Jr., Kelie Ernst to Howard Oaks, one lot, $168,000.
Kaitlyn Hill, Tyler Hill to Kyle Sierecki, one lot, $150,000.
Rubber Duck Inc. to Patrick Schroeder, Roberta Schroeder, $0.
Deborah Voight, John Voight, Jamie Walton to Kevin French, Veronica French, $287,500.
Courtney Skinner, Daniel Skinner to Courtney Skinner, Daniel Skinner, $0.
Marilyn Hoban to Melissa Kool, Ruth Kool, one lot, $0.
John Baumann III, executor, Estate of Ruth Baumann and K&T Renovations, $120,000.
Fracine Kohler-Szachta, Thomas Szachta to Jordan Szachta, one lot, $67,000.
Keith Langston, Mary Langston to Cynthia Wagner, one lot, $110,000.
Suzanne ROller, Suzanne Shiverdecker to DS Smith Properties, $0.
DS Smith Properties to Carolyn Lemley, Joshua Lemley, a part lot, $145,000.
TIPP CITY
David Copfer to Tonya Copfer, one lot, $0.
April Group, Shaun Group to Jordan Stum, Kathleen Stum, one lot, one part lot, $360,000.
Bryce Deweese, Kelsey Deweese to Amanda Cerda, Christopher Cerda, one lot, $290,000.
Fieldstone Partners to Denlinger and Sons Builders, $72,000.
HUBER HEIGHTS
Brittanie Jolly, Jalen Jolly to Cesar Mora, Sarah Mora, two lots, $333,000.
Dilyara Kuychiyev, Ruslan Kuychiyev to Islam Kuychiyev, two lots, $450,000.
Terri Patton, Timothy Patton to Timothy and Terri Patton Living Trust, two lots, $0.
Donald Barry, Pamela Barry to Jessica Miano, Nicholas Miano, two lots, $263,000.
Michael Federinko to Samuel Childs, Swaetha Jebackumar, two lots, $240,000.
Heather Kemper, Matthew Kemper to Christopher Knief, Victoria Knief, two lots, $401, 500.
Corridor Development Company to NVR Inc., two lots, $54,000.
NVR Inc. to Eileen Darden, Michael Darden Sr., two lots, $340,000.
BRADFORD
Silver Stone Properties-Oakwood LLC to Hunter Young, two lots, $118,700.
LAURA
Secretary of Veterans Affairs to John Grill, $0.
WEST MILTON
Estate of Darlene Brewer, Denice Walker, executor to Norita Kittle, Rodger, a part lot, $165,000.
Batten and Van Horn Properties to Debra Van Horn, Steven Van Horn, one lot, $0.
BETHEL TWP.
Prather Holdings to Kay Arndts, 1.760 acres, $290,000.
CONCORD TWP.
Brenda Scmiedebsuch, Jon Scmiedebusch to Melissa Highley, Toby Highley, 7.1 acres, $806,000.
Leigh Agne to Joshua Estepp, $85,000.
Monnin Properties to Redeemer Properties, 1.641 acre, $337,500.
Dayton Door Sales Inc. to Redeemer Properties, 1.641 acres, $0.
LOSTCREEK TWP.
Heather Cudd, Stephen Cudd to Bryan Fine, Lindsey Robinson, $317,500.
MONROE TWP.
Janet McGeorge to Elizabeth Bacon, Jeffrey Bacon, $280,000.
Hughes Development Company to Hughes Development Company $0.
NEWBERRY TWP.
Harold Kanniard Jr., an attorney in fact, Mary Kanniard to Harold Kanniard, Jennifer Kanniard, 4.74 acres, $115,000.
SPRINGCREEK TWP.
Leanna Kreusch, Kevin Mclaughlin to Keith Ingram, 0.66 acres, $79,400.
Richard Pence, Tamara Pence to James Moorman, Tricia Stewart, 10.01 acres, $160,000.
STAUNTON TWP.
Andrew McMullen, Jessie McMullen to Daniel Hart, Pamela Hart, 6.473 acres, $80,000.
Raymond Moorman to Michael Grunloh, Rachel Grunloh, 0.727 acre, $36,500.
UNION TWP
Estate of Donald Jenkins, Kim Feeny, executrix to Darla Baker, Jeffery Baker, 0.909 acres, $255,000. .
Forrest Cope, Gail Cope to Dianne Spencer, Jamie Spencer, 10.225 acres, $475,000.
Debra Hurst Isbel to Debbie Isbel Trust agreement, 0.932 acres, $0.
Gretchen Vice to Gretchen Vice, Kenneth Wheelock, 17.305 acres, $0.