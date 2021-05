PIQUA — An early morning crash involving two semi trucks left one lane of Interstate 75 northbound closed for three hours Friday.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol Piqua Post, the crash was reported near mile marker 81 at 5:56 a.m. Friday. No injuries were reported, and as of now, no charges have been filed against either driver.

The right lane of I-75 northbound was shut down until the scene was cleared around 8:48 a.m.