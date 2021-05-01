Art exhibition winners named

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City Area Arts Council has named award winners from the 2021 Fine Art Exhibition held at the Tipp Center.

According to Tipp City Area Arts Council Non-Profit Administrator and Communications Coordinator Lynn Woodworth-Shirk, the 2021 event was the most successful show to date, with more than 46 artists and 124 exhibition pieces.

Top honors were awarded to the following:

Ellen Cotterman Award: “Tulip Bonanza” — Cathy Pearson

Jeryl Laux Award: “Morning Glow” — Nancy Klaar

Olive Boyd Award: “Dewdrops” — Carol Myers

People”s Choice Award: “Red Bow” – George Stum

Amateur Best of Show: “Hair-o-Dynamics” — Twila Wilt

• Amateur Acrylic

First — “Old Ohio Mill” — Bob Moore

Second — “Spring” — Dee Gillis

Third — “Voyage of the Bloody Ann” — Stefan Scott

Honorable mention — “Color Patch Tree” — Rebekah Russ

• Amateur Oil

First — “The Perfect House Cat” — Myra Carpenter

Honorable mention — “Coneflower Garden” — Betsy Griffith

Amateur Drawing

First — “Reach” — Oliver Hartman

• Amateur 3D

First — “Queen Sheba and Mr. Golden Jazz” — Mojgan Samadar

• Amateur Photography

First — “Stonington” — Robin Hungerford

• Amateur Pastel

First — “Friends of Horseshoe Bend” — Nancy Klaar

• Amateur Watermedia

First — “Hair—o—Dynamics” — Twila Wilt

Second — “Albany N.H.” — Dee Gillis

Third — “Rusty”s Walk” — Twila Wilt

Advanced Best of Show: “Glory Road” — Steve Wohler

• Advanced Acrylic

First — “Tulip Bonanza” — Cathy Pearson

Second — “Coneflower Fields” — Patricia Brown

Third — “Neighborhood” — Julianne Thompson

Honorable mention — “Untitled” — Patricia Brown

• Advanced Photography

First — “Misty Morning Solitude” — Janet Butsch

Second — “Untitled 3” — Michael Kimble

Third — “Left Behind” — Kelsey Wolford

• Advanced Watermedia

First — “Monkey Man” — Christy Veres

Second — “Geode” — Maggie Hewett

Third — “Catchin” Some Rays” — Debbie Gregory

• Advanced Oil

First — “Glory Road” — Steve Wohler

Second — “Heartland Horizon — Steve Wohler

Third — “Across the Street” — Phillip Erbaugh

• Advanced Pastel

First — “Ole Red” — Jon Daugherty

Second — “Silent Embrace” — Jim Moore

Third — Passing Time with Pastels” — Sydney Johnson

• Advanced 3D

First — “Textured Porcelain Vase with Lugs” — Pamela Ridenour

Second — “Swirl of My Dreams” — Carol Gerlach

Third — “Hickory Daze Journal” — Rusty Harden

• Advanced Drawing

First — “A Little Pizazz” — Donna Brooks

• Advanced Mixed Media

First — “Blue Garden” — Lori Daugherty

Second — “Winter Home” — Austin Ranly

Third — “Pele”s Procession” — Janet Butsch