Art exhibition winners named

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City Area Arts Council has named award winners from the 2021 Fine Art Exhibition held at the Tipp Center.
According to Tipp City Area Arts Council Non-Profit Administrator and Communications Coordinator Lynn Woodworth-Shirk, the 2021 event was the most successful show to date, with more than 46 artists and 124 exhibition pieces.
Top honors were awarded to the following:
Ellen Cotterman Award: “Tulip Bonanza” — Cathy Pearson
Jeryl Laux Award: “Morning Glow” — Nancy Klaar
Olive Boyd Award: “Dewdrops” — Carol Myers
People”s Choice Award: “Red Bow” – George Stum
Amateur Best of Show: “Hair-o-Dynamics” — Twila Wilt
• Amateur Acrylic
First — “Old Ohio Mill” — Bob Moore
Second — “Spring” — Dee Gillis
Third — “Voyage of the Bloody Ann” — Stefan Scott
Honorable mention — “Color Patch Tree” — Rebekah Russ
• Amateur Oil
First — “The Perfect House Cat” — Myra Carpenter
Honorable mention — “Coneflower Garden” — Betsy Griffith
Amateur Drawing
First — “Reach” — Oliver Hartman
• Amateur 3D
First — “Queen Sheba and Mr. Golden Jazz” — Mojgan Samadar
• Amateur Photography
First — “Stonington” — Robin Hungerford
• Amateur Pastel
First — “Friends of Horseshoe Bend” — Nancy Klaar
• Amateur Watermedia
First — “Hair—o—Dynamics” — Twila Wilt
Second — “Albany N.H.” — Dee Gillis
Third — “Rusty”s Walk” — Twila Wilt
Advanced Best of Show: “Glory Road” — Steve Wohler
• Advanced Acrylic
First — “Tulip Bonanza” — Cathy Pearson
Second — “Coneflower Fields” — Patricia Brown
Third — “Neighborhood” — Julianne Thompson
Honorable mention — “Untitled” — Patricia Brown
• Advanced Photography
First — “Misty Morning Solitude” — Janet Butsch
Second — “Untitled 3” — Michael Kimble
Third — “Left Behind” — Kelsey Wolford
• Advanced Watermedia
First — “Monkey Man” — Christy Veres
Second — “Geode” — Maggie Hewett
Third — “Catchin” Some Rays” — Debbie Gregory
• Advanced Oil
First — “Glory Road” — Steve Wohler
Second — “Heartland Horizon — Steve Wohler
Third — “Across the Street” — Phillip Erbaugh
• Advanced Pastel
First — “Ole Red” — Jon Daugherty
Second — “Silent Embrace” — Jim Moore
Third — Passing Time with Pastels” — Sydney Johnson
• Advanced 3D
First — “Textured Porcelain Vase with Lugs” — Pamela Ridenour
Second — “Swirl of My Dreams” — Carol Gerlach
Third — “Hickory Daze Journal” — Rusty Harden
• Advanced Drawing
First — “A Little Pizazz” — Donna Brooks
• Advanced Mixed Media
First — “Blue Garden” — Lori Daugherty
Second — “Winter Home” — Austin Ranly
Third — “Pele”s Procession” — Janet Butsch