Area briefs

Legions offer dinners

• PIQUA — The Piqua American Legion will offer a baked spaghetti dinner from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, May 1.

The cost is $8 and the meal will include baked spaghetti, salad and garlic toast. Dinners will be dine-in or carry-out.

Phone orders will be taken beginning at 4:45 p.m. at (937) 773-9085.

• PLEASANT HILL — The Pleasant Hill VFW No. 6557 will offer dinners on the following weekends for dine-in or carry-out.

Saturday May 1 — Tenderloin sandwiches, grilled or fried, and homemade french fries for $7 from 5-7 p.m.

Friday May 7 — Chicken fry with french fries and macaroni salad for $7 and up from 6-7:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 8 — Three pieces of fish with french fries, baked beans and applesauce for $8 from 5-7 p.m.

Saturday May 15 — Marinated pork chop (non-marinated available) with baked potato and vegetable for $10 from 5-7 p.m.

Saturday May 22 — T-bone steak with baked potato, salad and a roll for $15 from 5-7 p.m.

Friday May 28 — Choice of three pieces of fish for $8, 21 pieces of shrimp for $8 or a combination of one piece of fish and 21 pieces of shrimp for $9. Froglegs will be available for $12. All served with french fries and coleslaw from 6-7:30 p.m.

r their achievements.

Lunch program needs volunteers

TIPP CITY — Volunteer opportunities are available now for the Tipp Monroe Community Services Lunch On Us program.

Volunteer opportunities are available June 7 through Aug. 13. LOU provides free lunches to children in Tipp City and Monroe Township during the summer months at the United Methodist Church, 8 W. Main St., from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30p.m. Monday-Friday. The program is closed July 5.

Duties will include helping in meal preparation, packaging of food and clean up.

Contact (937) 667-8631 for more information.

THS student honored

TROY — Northwood University recently named Sheridan Sparks its Junior Business Student of the Year from Troy High School. The honor includes a $2,000 per year renewable scholarship ($8,000 over four years) to Northwood University and the opportunity to attend NU’s LAB Camp at no cost.

LAB Camp is an opportunity for high school students to immerse themselves in an environment surrounded by professors, students and mentors who share the same passion for business. LAB Camp is scheduled to be held on Northwood University’s campus in June.

Troy High School teacher Matt Wibbeler nominated Sparks.

Edison to hold August graduation

PIQUA — The Edison State Community College class of 2021 will have the opportunity to celebrate their graduation in person on Aug. 13, at the Piqua campus. Two ceremonies will be held on this day to accommodate current event guidelines, and times are to be determined. The ceremonies will honor all May, June and December graduates who have earned a short-term technical certificate, certificate, or associate’s degree from Edison State. The 2020 Edison State graduates are also invited to participate.

The number of guests attending with graduates is yet to be determined, but seating will be limited. All graduates will receive their official diploma, 2021 commencement program and diploma covers in the mail upon completing their program.

For more information, call (937) 778-8600.