Former cop guilty of child rape

MIAMI COUNTY — In Miami County Common Pleas Court, a jury on Friday returned guilty verdicts on three first-degree felony rape charges against Kevin Wright, a former West Milton police officer, following a week-long trial. Wright could face a life sentence in prison.

After nearly eight hours of deliberations that began Thursday afternoon leading into Friday’s verdict, the 12-person jury passed down the guilty verdict to the court. Prior to the decision, the court met with jurors to discuss potential juror issues, but the deliberations continued until around 11 a.m.

Wright’s bond was immediately revoked following delivery of the verdicts. Wright was led away from the courtroom in handcuffs, looking back at his family as he was escorted to jail by sheriff deputies.

The victim was embraced by the prosecutor’s office victim witness staff and led away from the courtroom following the verdict.

Both Prosecutor Anthony Kendell and defense attorney Jay Lopez declined to comment on the verdict. Judge Stacy Wall said the court would set a sentencing date at a later time.

Wright, 34, had entered a plea of not guilty on three counts of first-degree rape of a minor under the age of 13 in February 2020 following an indictment by a grand jury.

Wright testified on his own behalf Thursday and vehemently denied the allegations that he sexually assaulted a female minor beginning in August 2017. The victim was 11 years old and known to Wright.

In closing arguments, Miami County Prosecutor Tony Kendell claimed the victim had no reason to falsely accuse Wright and was consistent in her story. Kendell also noted Wright used his law enforcement background to commit the offenses without leaving any evidence to be used against him.

Defense attorney Jay Lopez said Wright was cooperative with investigators and the case lacked physical evidence of the alleged crimes.

Wright is scheduled for a final pre-trial conference in another court case on May 3. Wright was indicted by a grand jury for fifth-degree felony unauthorized use of law enforcement database around Aug. 30, 2019. He entered a not guilty plea to the charge in July 2020. That case remains pending in Miami County Common Pleas Court.