Vaccine demand dwindling

By Aimee Hancock

ahancock@aimmediamidwest.com

TROY — As of Wednesday, April 28, 39.5 percent of residents within the state of Ohio have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to Miami County Emergency Management Agency Director Joel Smith.

Smith, who gave his weekly COVID-19 update to the Board of Miami County Commissioners on Thursday, said there is a continued drop in the number of vaccinations given out each week throughout the state, which indicated decreasing demand. This week, just over 174,000 Ohio residents were vaccinated, compared to 240,000 the previous week.

Decreased demand is reflected within Miami County, as well, Smith said. As of Wednesday, 33.16 percent of residents in the county, or just over 35,000 people, have received at least the first dose of a vaccine. Over the past week, 1,019 people were vaccinated in Miami County, compared to 3,000 the previous week. In total, 27.7 percent of the county is fully vaccinated.

The Miami County Public Health (MCPH) Department will hold open vaccine clinics next week at its Troy Business Park location. MCPH has been allowing walk-in visits, as well as scheduled appointments. Clinics will be held on May 4 and 6, from 4:30-7:30 p.m., and on May 8, from 10 a.m. to noon, to administer first doses of the Moderna vaccine. To schedule an appointment, visit www.miamicountyhealth.net/vaccine-registration.

Also during Thursday’s commission meeting:

• Commissioners authorized an employee requisition for a child welfare caseworker for the Department of Job and Family Services. The role has a pay range of $17.96 to $27.73, dependent on qualifications.

• Commissioners held an executive session to discuss pending imminent litigation, with no action taken.