Troy student receives top honor

TROY — Troy High School senior Sadie Schaeffer is Miami County’s 2021 Franklin B. Walter Award All-Scholastic Award Winner as the top graduating senior in the county.

Schaeffer, who is the Troy High School 2021 valedictorian, plans to attend The Ohio State University and major in Public Health.

The Franklin B. Walter All-Scholastic Award was established in 1989 by Ohio’s County Superintendents to recognize student achievement and promote academic accomplishment. One senior from each of Ohio’s eighty-eight counties receives this prestigious honor each year. Recipients are selected by virtue of their academic achievement, personal accomplishments and community service. The award bears the name of Dr. Franklin B. Walter, who served as Ohio State Superintendent from 1977-1991.