Newton students have selected their Prom court for 2021. Queen candidates include, left to right, Tory Benedict, Marissa Deeter, Addison Peters, Rylie Resides and Bellla Saunders. King candidates are, left to right, Josh Echlebarger, Amorie Maxwell, Owen Via, Andrew Whittacker and John Willoughby. Newton’s prom will be held Saturday evening at the Piqua Country Club.