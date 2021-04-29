Area briefs

Legions offer dinners

• PIQUA — The Piqua American Legion will offer a baked spaghetti dinner from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, May 1.

The cost is $8 and the meal will include baked spaghetti, salad and garlic toast. Dinners will be dine-in or carry-out.

Phone orders will be taken beginning at 4:45 p.m. at (937) 773-9085.

• PLEASANT HILL — The Pleasant Hill VFW No. 6557 will offer dinners on the following weekends for dine-in or carry-out.

Saturday May 1 — Tenderloin sandwiches, grilled or fried, and homemade french fries for $7 from 5-7 p.m.

Friday May 7 — Chicken fry with french fries and macaroni salad for $7 and up from 6-7:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 8 — Three pieces of fish with french fries, baked beans and applesauce for $8 from 5-7 p.m.

Saturday May 15 — Marinated pork chop (non-marinated available) with baked potato and vegetable for $10 from 5-7 p.m.

Saturday May 22 — T-bone steak with baked potato, salad and a roll for $15 from 5-7 p.m.

Friday May 28 — Choice of three pieces of fish for $8, 21 pieces of shrimp for $8 or a combination of one piece of fish and 21 pieces of shrimp for $9. Froglegs will be available for $12. All served with french fries and coleslaw from 6-7:30 p.m.

Officer books get gold

WEST MILTON — In recent weeks, the Milton-Union MVCTC FFA chapter officers submitted their officer books.

Treasurer Tyler Kress must receive, record and deposit FFA funds and issue receipts as well as maintain neat and accurate treasurer records.

Reporter Kelsie Tomlinson plan public information programs with newspapers and other service clubs to help tell the story of FFA. She also serves as the chapter photographer to help maintain a chapter scrapbook.

Secretary Taylor Falb must prepare and post the agenda for each meeting, be responsible for chapter correspondence, and maintain member attendance.

They each will be recognized on the state level for their achievements.

Edison to hold August graduation

PIQUA — The Edison State Community College class of 2021 will have the opportunity to celebrate their graduation in person on Aug. 13, at the Piqua campus. Two ceremonies will be held on this day to accommodate current event guidelines, and times are to be determined. The ceremonies will honor all May, June and December graduates who have earned a short-term technical certificate, certificate, or associate’s degree from Edison State. The 2020 Edison State graduates are also invited to participate.

The number of guests attending with graduates is yet to be determined, but seating will be limited. All graduates will receive their official diploma, 2021 commencement program and diploma covers in the mail upon completing their program.

For more information, call (937) 778-8600.

Free lunch upcoming

PIQUA — Piqua Manor will celebrate National Nursing Home Week with a free drive-through luncheon from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Piqua Manor, 1840 W. High St., Piqua.

Make a reservation for the lunch by May 8 to Carol Elifritz, business development coordinator, at (937) 726-4778.