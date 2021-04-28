Tuesday Tennis/Track Roundup

TROY — The Troy tennis team picked up a 5-0 win over Piqua Tuesday.

In singles, Noah George defeated Cael Barr 6-1, 6-0; Genki Masunaga defeated Stephen Dolder 6-0, 6-0 and Wyatt Hench defeated Lance Staley 6-0, 6-0.

In doubles, Matt Bess and Henry Johnston defeated Ayden Black and Seth Foster 6-0, 6-1 and Aiden Miller and Eli Monnin defeated Philip Rossman and Gabe Switzer 6-0, 6-2.

Lehman netters

pick up win

TROTWOOD — The Lehman Catholic tennis team edged Trotwood-Madison 3-2, sweeping the singles matches.

“Nice team win against a scrappy Trotwood team,” Lehman coach Tim Ungericht said. “We were without Max Schmiesing at first doubles, as he is getting ready for our musical. Nice job by our singles players to carry us to victory.”

In singles, Sam Gilardi won 7-5, 6-3; Chris Evans won 6-1, 6-1 and Joe Pannaparra won 6-4, 6-3.

In doubles, Brandon Jones and and Brock Bostick lost 7-5, 6-2 and Logan Linson and Thomas White lost 6-2, 6-3.

TRACK

Piqua girls

win quad

BELLEFONTAINE — The Piqua girls track and field team won a quad meet at Bellefontaine Tuesday night, while the boys finished third.

Winning for the girls were Cassie Schrubb, 800, 2:36.41; Isabella Murray, 3,200, 15:04.53; Desiree Warner, 100 hurdles, 18.97; Libby Bradney, high jump, 4-8; Camilla Nicholas, long jump, 16-8 1-4; Izzy King, shot put, 30-10 and the 3,200 relay, 11:49.47.

Winning for the boys was Caleb Lyons, discus, 127-0.

Covington girls

take third

VERSAILLES — The Covington girls track and field team finished third at the Stillwater Valley Invitational Tuesday.

Newton was seventh and Bradford was 10th.

Winning for Covington was the Ironwoman relay, 60.63

Carlie Besecker was second in the 400, 64.67 and 200, 29.81

For Newton, McKenna Downing won the 1,600, 5:48.78; and finished second in the 800, 2:43.06.

Taking second was the 1,600 relay, 4:46.88 and finishing third were Rylie Resides, pole vault, 10-0 and the 800 relay, 2:05.31.

Newton boys were sixth, Bradford was seventh and Covington was ninth.

Winning for Newton were Owen Via, 1,600, 5:00.66; and Clint Shellenbarger, 3,200, 11:28.13.

Taking second was Lane Kesling, 400, 53.74; and finishing third were Via, 800, 2:23.33; and the 800 relay, 1:43.43.

For Bradford, taking third were Connor Jones, 110 hurdles, 18.32 and Ethan Saunders, 200, 24.57.

Winning for Covington was the 3,200 relay, 9:00.24.

Taking second was the 800 relay, 1:42.62; and finishing third was the 400 relay, 48.14.