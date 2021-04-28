Tuesday Softball Roundup

TROY — The Troy softball team rallied in the final two innings to pull put an 8-7 win over Tippecanoe in MVL action Tuesday.

Troy improved to 16-4 overall and 12-2 in the MVL, while Tipp drops to 11-7 overall and 8-4 in the MVL after a second straight loss to Troy.

The Red Devils were leading 7-6 going to the home seventh inning.

Erin Bruce had a RBI single for Troy to force extra innings.

In the eighth, Lauren Fonner singled and stole second.

When Abby Welbaum hit a ground ball to the shortstop, Fonner scored from second to win the game.

Briana Lavender was 3-for-5 with a triple and two RBIs and Fonner was 2-for-5.

Elise McCann was 2-for-4 with a triple and Welbaum had two RBIs.

Caroline Turnbull was 2-for-4.

Welbaum and James combined to strikeout two and walk three.

Ashley Aselage was 3-for-4 for Tipp and Corinn Siefring was 2-for-4.

Marissa Jennings had two RBIs and Kaitlyn Husic tripled.

Anna Quinn and Savannah Wead combined to strikeout six and walk two.

Piqua falls

to Greenville

GREENVILLE — The Piqua softball team lost 12-1 to Greenville Tuesday in MVL action.

Caylee Roe was 2-for-2 with a double.

Miller no-hits

Tri-Village

NEW MADISON — It was another big game for the Miller sisters as Bradford beat Tri-Village 18-0 in five innings.

Skipp Miller pitched her fourth no-hitter in the last six games, striking out 12 of the 16 batters she face.

And Austy Miller hit a grand slam and a double, going 4-for-4 with four runs scored and six RBIs.

Abby Fike was 3-for-3 and Skipp Miller was 2-for-2 with three RBIs.

Zoe Brewer was 2-for-2 with a double, Maggie Manuel was 2-for-2, Emma Canan had a triple and two RBIs and Buzz Brewere had a double.

Kirby has

big game

NEW PARIS — Kyleigh Kirby had a big game for Miami East in an 11-1 win over National Trail Tuesday in CCC action.

Kirby was 2-for-3 with a triple, a grand slam and six RBIs.

She also pitched a four-hitter, striking out two and walking two.

Reagan Howell and Kaitlyn Ropp were 2-for-3.

Kayly Fetters had a triple and Madison Maxson had a double.

Newton blanks

Franklin Monroe

PITSBURG — Laci Miller pitched a two-hit shutout in Newton softball team’s 7-0 win over Franklin Monroe Tuesday in CCC play.

Marissa Deeter and Ashlyn Deeter both homered for the Indians.

Bethel pounds

Twin Valley South

WEST ALEXANDRIA — The Bethel softball team pounded Twin Valley South 18-5 Tuesday in CCC play.

Rhyan Reittinger was 3-for-4 with three doubles, three runs scored and two RBIs and Lily Williams scored three runs and had two RBIs.

Liv Reittinger was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs and Paige Kearns added two RBIs.

Morgan Rodgers was 2-for-2 with three runs scored, Alyson Bird was 2-for-3 with a double, three runs scored and two RBIs and Sam Wiley had two RBIs.

Williams pitched a six-hitter, striking out three and walking two.