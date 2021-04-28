Tuesday Softball Roundup

TROY — The Troy softball team rallied in the final two innings to pull put an 8-7 win over Tippecanoe in MVL action Tuesday.
Troy improved to 16-4 overall and 12-2 in the MVL, while Tipp drops to 11-7 overall and 8-4 in the MVL after a second straight loss to Troy.
The Red Devils were leading 7-6 going to the home seventh inning.
Erin Bruce had a RBI single for Troy to force extra innings.
In the eighth, Lauren Fonner singled and stole second.
When Abby Welbaum hit a ground ball to the shortstop, Fonner scored from second to win the game.
Briana Lavender was 3-for-5 with a triple and two RBIs and Fonner was 2-for-5.
Elise McCann was 2-for-4 with a triple and Welbaum had two RBIs.
Caroline Turnbull was 2-for-4.
Welbaum and James combined to strikeout two and walk three.
Ashley Aselage was 3-for-4 for Tipp and Corinn Siefring was 2-for-4.
Marissa Jennings had two RBIs and Kaitlyn Husic tripled.
Anna Quinn and Savannah Wead combined to strikeout six and walk two.
Piqua falls
to Greenville
GREENVILLE — The Piqua softball team lost 12-1 to Greenville Tuesday in MVL action.
Caylee Roe was 2-for-2 with a double.
Miller no-hits
Tri-Village
NEW MADISON — It was another big game for the Miller sisters as Bradford beat Tri-Village 18-0 in five innings.
Skipp Miller pitched her fourth no-hitter in the last six games, striking out 12 of the 16 batters she face.
And Austy Miller hit a grand slam and a double, going 4-for-4 with four runs scored and six RBIs.
Abby Fike was 3-for-3 and Skipp Miller was 2-for-2 with three RBIs.
Zoe Brewer was 2-for-2 with a double, Maggie Manuel was 2-for-2, Emma Canan had a triple and two RBIs and Buzz Brewere had a double.
Kirby has
big game
NEW PARIS — Kyleigh Kirby had a big game for Miami East in an 11-1 win over National Trail Tuesday in CCC action.
Kirby was 2-for-3 with a triple, a grand slam and six RBIs.
She also pitched a four-hitter, striking out two and walking two.
Reagan Howell and Kaitlyn Ropp were 2-for-3.
Kayly Fetters had a triple and Madison Maxson had a double.
Newton blanks
Franklin Monroe
PITSBURG — Laci Miller pitched a two-hit shutout in Newton softball team’s 7-0 win over Franklin Monroe Tuesday in CCC play.
Marissa Deeter and Ashlyn Deeter both homered for the Indians.
Bethel pounds
Twin Valley South
WEST ALEXANDRIA — The Bethel softball team pounded Twin Valley South 18-5 Tuesday in CCC play.
Rhyan Reittinger was 3-for-4 with three doubles, three runs scored and two RBIs and Lily Williams scored three runs and had two RBIs.
Liv Reittinger was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs and Paige Kearns added two RBIs.
Morgan Rodgers was 2-for-2 with three runs scored, Alyson Bird was 2-for-3 with a double, three runs scored and two RBIs and Sam Wiley had two RBIs.
Williams pitched a six-hitter, striking out three and walking two.