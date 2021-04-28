Tuesday Baseball Roundup

GREENVILLE — Blane Ouhl pitched a two-hit shutout as the Piqua baseball team defeated Greenville 11-0.

Ouhl struck eight and walked two.

Brady Ouhl was 2-for-3 with two doubles.

Mason Davis was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Brayden Offenbacher scored three runs.

Mickey Anderson had two RBIs and Trenton Rudd was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs.

Troy Christian

tops Legacy

XENIA — The Troy Christian baseball team posted a 7-2 win over Legacy Christian Tuesday in MBC action.

Lucas Day was 2-for-2 and Gavin Blore was 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs.

Ben Major had a triple and Ethan Twiss had a double.

Day pitched a five-hitter, striking out 12 and walking five.

East 8-0

in CCC

NEW PARIS — The Miami East baseball team improved to 8-0 in the CCC and 14-1 overall with an 8-3 win over National Trail.

Austin Francis was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs.

Conor Apple had two RBIs, Gage Butz had a triple and Luke Hammaker had a double.

Tyler Kirby pitched the first six and one-third innings to get the win.

He allowed three hits, striking out nine and walking four.

Newton wins

in 10 innings

PITSBURG — Newton scored five runs in the top of the 10th inning and held on for a 5-2 victory over Franklin Monroe Tuesday in CCC play.

Ross Ferrell had a bases-loaded bunt single to break the scoreless tie in the 10th.

After a run scored on a wild pitch, Harold Oburn had a two-run double and Mitchell Montgomery added a RBI single.

Ferrell blanked Franklin Monroe for nine innings. He struck out 10 and allowed five hits.

Alex Koon pitched the 10th inning. He allowed three hits and walked one.

Buccs blank

Panthers 10-0

COVINGTON — Jakob Hamilton pitched a three-hit shutout as the Covington baseball team topped Tri-County North 10-0.

Hamilton struck out eight and walked one.

Cooper Jay was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs.

Kody Nelson was 2-for-4 and Hamilton was 3-for-4 with two doubles and four RBIs.

Jensen Wagoner added a double.

Bethel can’t

hold lead

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Bethel took a 7-4 lead going to the home seventh inning, before losing 8-7 to Twin Valley South in CCC baseball action Tuesday.

Spencer Briggs and Ethan Cain both had a double and two RBIs for Bethel.

Brayden Peake had two RBIs and Ryan Dilbeck had a double.

Bradford gets

CCC victory

NEW MADISON — The Bradford baseball team won 7-1 at Tri-Village Tuesday in CCC action.

Landon Monnin was 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs and Tucker Miller was 2-for-4.

Taven Leach was 2-for-3 with a double and Keaton Mead had a triple.

Leach, Gage Wills and Miller combined on a six-hitter, striking out six.

Lehman gets

NWCC win

LIMA — The Lehman Catholic baseball team scored three runs in the seventh inning to break a 1-1 tie and beat Lima Perry 4-1 in NWCC action.

Jon Vanskiver broke the 1-1 tie with a fielder’s choice for a RBI and JD Barhorst and David Rossman added RBI singles.

Alex Keller pitched a one-hitter for Lehman, striking out 12 and walking three.