Piqua Junior High boys track and field team wins Troy Relays

The Piqua junior high boys track and field team recently won the Troy Relays.
Results were as follows
Boys 4 by 200 = Second Place
Day’Lynn Garrett
Landon Lawson
Caiden Thomas
Dominic Knisley
Boys Sprint Medley = Second Place
John Hess
Malachi Carnahan
Dominic Knisley
Israel Creath
Boys 4 by 800 = Second Place
Austin Wiltheiss
Evan Hewitt
Noah Burgh
Braiden Holtvogt
Boys 4 by 100 = Second Place
Day’Lynn Garrett
Joey Voskuhl
Caiden Thomas
Dominic Knisley
Boys Shot Put = 1st Place
Haiden Weigel
Jace Weber
Boys High Jump = 1st Place
Drake Owen
Israel Creath