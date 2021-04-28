Piqua Junior High boys track and field team wins Troy Relays

By

The Piqua junior high boys track and field team recently won the Troy Relays.

Results were as follows

Boys 4 by 200 = Second Place

Day’Lynn Garrett

Landon Lawson

Caiden Thomas

Dominic Knisley

Boys Sprint Medley = Second Place

John Hess

Malachi Carnahan

Dominic Knisley

Israel Creath

Boys 4 by 800 = Second Place

Austin Wiltheiss

Evan Hewitt

Noah Burgh

Braiden Holtvogt

Boys 4 by 100 = Second Place

Day’Lynn Garrett

Joey Voskuhl

Caiden Thomas

Dominic Knisley

Boys Shot Put = 1st Place

Haiden Weigel

Jace Weber

Boys High Jump = 1st Place

Drake Owen

Israel Creath