Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information filed by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

April 23

THEFT: Theft of several car parts was reported at Ewin Chrysler Dodge Jeep in Troy.

April 25

TRESPASSING: Miami County Park District operations reported an ATV apparently was trespassing on park property in the 3000 block of Kessler Frederick Road, Union Twp.

OVI: A deputy observed a parked car running on the side of the road in the 700 block of State Route 36, Springcreek Twp. An unresponsive female was sitting in the driver’s seat and was cited for failure to control and OVI.

April 26

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A window of a piece of equipment was damaged in the area of South Long Street, Pleasant Hill.

THEFT: Jewelry was reported stolen in the area of Timber Drive in Pleasant Hill.

THEFT: A utility trailer was reported stolen in the 200 block of South High Street, Bradford.

April 27

TRAFFIC STOP: A traffic stop in the area of Monroe Concord Road, Concord Twp., was conducted. The driver was cited for driving under suspension and possession of marijuana.

ACCIDENT: A deputy was dispatched to the 2500 block of State Route 718, Concord Twp., in reference to an accident where a female had driven off of the road across a field and struck a fence and a parked vehicle. After further investigation, the female was placed under arrest for suspicion of operating a vehicle while under the influence. Case pending.

STOP SIGN: A deputy was sitting stationary at the intersection of Pike Street and Main Street in Laura. A deputy observed a silver Ford Fusion run the stop sign traveling eastbound. The deputy pulled out behind the vehicle and observed it come up to the stop sign at East Pike Street and West State Route 571 where the vehicle slowed down and then drove through the stop sign again. A traffic stop was initiated and the deputy made contact with the elderly driver. The deputy asked him why he did not stop and he stated “there was no traffic.” The deputy explained to him why he should stop and he again stated there was no traffic. The man’s license was found to be under administrative suspension for medical reasons. The driver was cited for stop sign violation as well as driving under a medical suspension. A licensed driver came and picked the elderly male up along with his vehicle and removed him from the scene.