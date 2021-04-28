Felonious assault reported in Troy

TROY — For the second time in 24 hours, a Miami County woman was severely injured following a physical altercation with a younger male assailant.

Troy police were called to an appartment in the 900 block of North Dorset Road at 10:26 a.m. Wednesday where a woman was reportedly being assaulted.

Captin Jeff Kunkleman of the Troy Police Department said that John Wood, 37, arrived at his mother’s apartment and began beating her.

Troy Fire Department medics staged in the area until Troy Police cleared the apartment.

The woman, whose name and age have not been released, was transported to Upper Valley Medical Center, then transferred aboard CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital with unknown head injuries.

Kunkleman said that Wood was located and taken into custody in another jurisdiction. Troy police are in the process of having Wood returned to Troy. He is facing a charge of felonious assault.

A similar violent assault happened in Tipp City on Tuesday. Joshua T. Kerg, 32, remains in the Miami County Jail after being charged with assaulting Sheila Davis, 67.

At last report, Davis remains hospitalized and comatose and in critical condition.

The Tipp City Police have applied for a search warrant to obtain a blood sample from Kerg.