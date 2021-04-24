Troy man dies in 2-vehicle crash

BETHEL TOWNSHIP — A Troy man has died following a two-vehicle crash on Saturday afternoon.

According to Miami County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Randy Slusher, deputies were called to the scene of a crash at 1:04 p.m. Saturday at state routes 571 and 201.

Slusher said according to preliminary reports, the accident occurred when one vehicle was driving eastbound on State Route 571 and another vehicle was driving northbound on State Route 201 and failed to yield at a stop sign, hitting the eastbound vehicle.

Warren Ark Heller, 83, of Troy, a passenger in the eastbound vehicle died at the scene, according to Slusher. His wife, the driver of the vehicle, whose name was not yet available, was transported to Miami Valley Hospital, he said.

The driver of the at-fault vehicle also was transported to an area hospital with unknown injuries, Slusher said.

The Bethel Fire Department also assisted at the scene.