Support in the library in May

To the Editor:

I am writing this letter to the citizens of Piqua in favor of the Piqua Public Library on the ballot at the May Primary.

In 2019, the library had 100,000 visits and 12,000 users of their computers. The library serves pre-schoolers to senior citizens. The library provides computer access for job seekers at no charge. The staff is very helpful to answer questions. I visit the library weekly and I always find books to read.

Please consider voting for the library in May. Many visitors have said that it is one of the best libraries in Ohio.

— Joe Wilson

Piqua