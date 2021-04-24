Bradford softball’s Skipp Miller ‘pitcher perfect’ in amazing week

BRADFORD — Johnny Vander Meer may be the only Major League pitcher to throw back-to-back no hitters.

But, he probably never had a week like Bradford senior Skipp Miller had this week.

Nor hasany other pitcher that has ever taken the mound.

What Miller did for the Bradford softball team this week has to go down as one of the top moments in the history of high school softball in Ohio.

In 23 innings over four complete games, Miller faced 75 batters, striking out 60, allowing just two hits and no earned runs, while walking one.

It started on Tuesday against Mississinawa Valley when Miller struck out 13 and walked just one in a 17-0 win over the Blackhawks.

It was the first of three straight no-hitters, with Miller throwing first-pitch strikes to 10 of the 16 batters she faced and 46 of her 62 pitches were strikes.

She followed that with a no-hitter against Newton Thursday, matching Vander Meer in throwing back-to-back no-hitters.

Miller again faced 16 batters in a 11-0 win in five innings.

All 15 outs came on strikeouts, with one Newton batter reaching base on an error.

Fifty-two of her 72 pitches were strikes and she threw a first-pitch strike to 14 of 16 batters.

Just when you think Miller couldn’t top herself, came a 10-0 win over Houston in six innings Friday.

Not only was it a third consecutive no-hitter, it was a “perfect” perfect game.

She faced 18 batters, striking out all 18.

Miller threw only 12 balls in 67 pitches and she threw a first-pitch strike to 16 of 18 batters.

Just as impressive was what she did Saturday when Division I state-ranked Miamisburg came to town.

The Vikings, 16-0, had scored at least four runs in every game and came in averaging 10 runs a game.

Miamisburg managed just two hits and both runs scored in a 2-0 victory over the Railroaders were unearned.

Miller faced 25 batters, throwing first-pitch strikes to 16 of them.

Eighty-three of her 128 pitches were strikes and she struck out 14 batters.

Who knows what next week will bring, but you can be sure Miller won’t “Skipp” a beat.