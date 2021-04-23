Troy Police Department reports

Information filed by the Troy Police Department:

April 19

THEFT: A theft report was filed from 1100 Parkview Drive.

BUS STOP: A report of reckless operation in the area of Bristol Road and Trade Square West was reported. The driver was identified was charged with running a bus stop sign.

OVERDOSE: Megan Jess, of Troy, was charged with inducing panic at Royal Inn.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: Brandon Turner, 35, at-large, was charged with vehicle trespass, criminal damaging, and possession of drug abuse instruments at McDonald’s.

April 20

THEFT: William Mcabee, of Columbus, was charged with disorderly conduct and theft in the 1300 block of Archer Drive.

April 21

DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: Matthew Antle, 33, of Oakland, Tenn., was charged with drug paraphernalia, and Dottie Busby, 23, of Oakland, Tenn., was charged with fifth-degree felony possession of methamphetamine.

TRESPASS: Tamara Brown, 33, of Troy, was charged with criminal trespassing and drug paraphernalia in the 300 block of West Market Street. Lonnie Smith, 34, of Troy, was also charged with criminal trespassing, possessing drug abuse instruments and drug paraphernalia.

DISORDERLY: Cyril Pierquet, of Troy, was charged with violation of a protection order and disorderly conduct in the 700 block of Maplecrest Drive.

DRUGS: Tamara Brown, 33, and Lonnie Smith, 34, of Troy, were both charged with fifth-degree felony possession of heroin and drug abuse instruments and paraphernalia in the 300 block of Peters Avenue.

April 23

RSP: Elizabeth Hancock, 32, of Troy, was charged with receiving stolen property.