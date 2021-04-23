Thursday Baseball/Softball Roundup

TROY — The Troy Christian baseball team cruised to an 11-2 win over Middletown Christian Thursday MBC play.

Ethan Twiss was 2-for-3 with three runs scored a double and two RBIs and Gavin Blore was 2-for-2 with three runs scored and double and two RBIs.

Adam Twiss was 2-for-2 with two RBIs.

Blore handled the pitching duties, hurling a three-hitter.

He struck out two and walked three.

East beats

Cedarville

CASSTOWN — The Miami East baseball team picked up a 7-4 win over Cedarville to improve to 11-1 on the season.

Gage Butz was 3-for-4 and Austin Francis was 2-for-4 with two RBIs.

Garrett LeMaster was 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs and Tyler Kirby was 2-for-4.

Butz and Ethan Howell combined to strikeout 16 and walk five.

Bradford

tops Newton

PLEASANT HILL — The Bradford baseball team got a 4-1 win over Newton in CCC action Thursday.

Garett Trevino was 2-for-4 and Gage Wills had a double.

Taven Leach, Gage Wills and Keaton Mead combined to strikeout 10 and walk four.

For Newton, Alex Koon and Mitchell Montgomery had doubles.

Ross Ferrell and Koon combined to strikeout five and walk eight.

Bethel edges

North in CCC

BRANDT — The Bethel baseball team held on for an 8-6 win over Tri-County North Thursday in CCC action.

Ryan Dilbeck was 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs and Justin Pantall had a double.

Spencer Briggs pitched the first six innings, striking out 12 and walking one.

Ethan Cain and Pantall combined to pitch the seventh.

Buccs drop

CCC game

COVINGTON — The Covington baseball team lost 5-4 to National Thursday in CCC action.

Covington led 3-1 after five innings, but Trail scored four runs in the sixth inning.

Wes Gooding was 2-for-3 and Kody Nelson, Jakob Hamilton and Avery Rench were all 2-for-4.

Hamilton and Jake Dilley combined on a nine-hitter, striking out three and walking four.

Lehman loses

to Anna 9-0

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholc baseball team couldn’t get any hits in a 9-0 loss to Anna Thursday.

David Brunner, Will Voisard and Jon Vanskiver combined on a nine-hitter, striking out four and walking nine.

SOFTBALL

Milton tops

Tippecanoe

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union softball team opened an early 8-0 lead and held on for a 9-6 win over Tippecanoe Thursday.

Madison Jones was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs and Raegan Fulton was 2-for-4.

Carley Zimmer was 2-for-4 with a double and Malia Johns was 2-for-2 with two RBIs.

Jones and Zimmer combined to strikeout seven and walk one.

For Tippecanoe, Kaitlyn Husic was 2-for-4 with a triple and Kaela May was 2-for-4 with a double.

Corinn Siefring was 3-for-4 and Ashley Aselage was 2-for-3 with two RBIs.

Miller nearly

perfect in win

PLEASANT HILL — Skipp Miller didn’t need any help from her defense as Bradford improved to 14-1 with an 11-0 win over Newton in CCC action Thursday.

Miller recorded all 15 outs by strikeout, with one Newton batter reaching on an error.

Austy Miller was 4-for-4 at the plate and Skipp Miller was 2-for-4 with two RBIs.

Izzy Hamilton was 2-for-3, scored three runs, doubled and had two RBIs and Abby Fike was 3-for-4.

Nylani Beireis slugged a home run and Rylee Canan was 2-for-3 with two doubles.

Abby Fike was 3-for-4 and Maggie Manuel doubled.

East softball

loses at Butler

VANDAILIA — The Miami East softball team lost to Vandalia-Butler 12-6 Thursday.

Madison Maxson was 2-for-4 with a double and a home run and Reagan Howell was 2-for-3.

Kyleigh Kirby had a double and Jadyn Bair had two RBIs.

Bethel errors

prove costly

BRANDT — The Bethel softball team committed nine errors in a 12-8 loss to Tri-County North Thursday.

Only four of the North runs were earned as Alyson Bird struck out three and walked two.

Rhyan Reittinger was 3-for-4 with a double and Lily Williams was 2-for-4 with a double, home run, three runs scored and three RBIs.

Paige Kearns had a home run and three RBIs, Liv Reittinger was 2-for-4 and Kendall Wilson doubled.