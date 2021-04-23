Lehman Catholic girls take second at St. Henry

ST. HENRY — The Lehman Catholic boys and girls track and field teams competed in a five-team meet at St. Henry Thursday.

Lehman boys finished fourth and the the Lehman girls finished second.

For the boys, John Gagnon won the 400, 56.35 and the 3,200 relay won in 9:34.88.

Lindsey Magoteaux led the Lehman girls, sweeping the 100, 13.31 and 200, 27.26.

Also winning were Kiersten Franklin, 64.76, Ella Monnin, 300 hurdles, 54.32; Eva Dexter, 800, 2:39.90; the 400 relay, 52.45 and the 800 relay, 1:52.39.