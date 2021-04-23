Hayner adds spring concert

TROY — David Wion, director of the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, and Rachael Boezi, assistant director, will offer an additional concert this spring.

Wion, a pianist and Rachael Boezi, a mezzo-soprano, will offer the concert Saturday, May 1, online at Troy-Hayner.org/recorded-concerts.

The co-workers are putting together a special concert of hits from the Broadway stage and Silver Screen. After some debate, they have decided that Judy Garland and Barbra Streisand will be the theme of the concert. Participants will be able to enjoy pieces like “I’ll Be Seeing You,” “Smoke Gets in Your Eyes,” “The Way We Were,” “Embraceable You,” “Someone to Watch Over Me,” and “Send in the Clowns.”

Learn more at TroyHayner.org .