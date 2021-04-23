Area briefs

Road to close

MIAMI COUNTY — Frederick- Garland Road will be closed Monday, April 26 through Friday, April 30. The roadway will be closed between Peters Road and Merrimont Drive in NewtonTownship.

Rangeline Road will be closed Monday, April 26 through Wednesday, April 28. The roadway will be closed between Penner Road and Fenner Road in Union Township.

Both are being closed for culvert replacements.

Lunch on the Lawn set

TROY — The Miami County Cattlemen’s Association will offer its Lunch on the Lawn event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, April 30, at the Miami County Fairgrounds.

The event will be a drive-through event only.

There will be a choice of a ribeye meal for $8, hamburger meal for $6 or all-beef hotdog meal for $5. Meals also will include chips, cookies, pop or water.

Get caught reading

WEST MILTON — May is Get Caught Reading month at the Milton-Union Public Library. Take a reading selfie and post it on the library’s Facebook page to be entered into a prize drawing.

Contact the library at (937) 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

5K to benefit student

PIQUA — A 5K run/walk will benefit Kari Marion-Davey, a Piqua High School student and Scott Family McDonalds employee who is fighting brain cancer.

The run/walk will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 16 at Piqua High School. Registration is $25 per person, and if registered by April 30 will include a T-shirt.

To register, visit runsignup/Race/OH/Piqua/Kerion5KRunWalk.

Optimists honor students

PIQUA — The Piqua Optimist Club recently honored 14 local students who were nominated by teachers and administrators for being excellent examples of positivity in their schools. The students, who are all residents of Piqua, were given an engraved plaque to recognize them for their optimism and positive influence. In addition, they were asked to select a non-profit where a donation of $25 will be made on their behalf.

Students recognized are Maci Rowlison, Lincoln Gearhardt, Guilianna Krommenecker, Katelynn DeWeese, Chase Perreira, Melanie Karn, Kailee Rank (Piqua Junior Optimist president), A.J. Burroughs, Lucy Weiss, Collin Cioffi, Devon Sever, Lexi Gastelu and Kayleigh Harris.

For more information about the Piqua Optimists, visit the organization’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/PiquaOptimistClub.

Meetings set

TROY — The Miami Metropolitan Housing Authority (MMHA) will meet at 8 a.m. Thursday, April 29. Meetings are typically held at the MMHA office, but are currently held online via Zoom due to COVID restrictions. Contact the office at (937) 335-7921 and ask for the executive director if you wish to attend, or inquire about items on the agenda.