Tipp City student named contest winner

ENGLEWOOD — Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) Academics Department has announced that Senior Heidi Allan from Tipp City has been named a Lydia May Memorial Holocaust Writing Contest Winner.

“As part of our fourth year English class experience, teachers and students are encouraged to participate in the Max and Lydia May Memorial Holocaust Art and Writing Contest sponsored by the Frydman Family under the auspices of the Holocaust Education Committee of the Jewish Federation of Greater Dayton,” MVCTC Academics Supervisor Mrs. Beth Manor said. “This is the third year that MVCTC teachers and students have participated in this contest. Our first year, we had numerous students recognized for their winning entries at the annual Dayton Area Holocaust Remembrance held every April. We are very excited to announce that Heidi Allan was selected as one of the Lydia May Memorial Writing Contest winners. Overall, four English teachers and over 20 students submitted art or writing pieces for the contest this year!”

Allan is studying Natural Resource Management at MVCTC and plans to attend Lincoln University in New Zealand to earn her bachelor’s degree in Ecology and Conservation.

She has also been named an MVCTC Salutatorian for the class of 2021 and a National Merit Scholar. Finishing her high school career, Allan and teammate Kevin Newman were recognized as a Top Four in the Ohio FFA Agriscience Competition in the Animal Sciences category.