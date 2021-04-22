Support the Piqua Public Library’s levy

To the Editor:

Piqua is so fortunate to have among its many treasures, a beautiful and active public library. As a member of the Friends of the Piqua Public Library, I would like to encourage the community to vote on May 4 for the renewal levy of 1.3 mill plus an additional .5 mill for five years. The library has had no increases for 10 years and now is the time to help with their escalating operational expenses.

Please join me in voting for this important levy on May 4.

— Ruth A. Koon, President

Friends of the Piqua Public Library