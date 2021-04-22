Stouder Foundation distributes grants

TROY — The Stouder Memorial Foundation Advisory Committee began 2021 by awarding grant funding to three organizations including Goodwill Easterseals, Prevent Blindness (Ohio Affiliate) and New Creation Counseling Center.

Goodwill Easterseals and We Care Arts teamed up to approach the committee with a $6,840 request to provide Piqua Adult Day Services (ADS) with an art wellness program. The Piqua ADS art wellness program has been designed to facilitate social interaction, expressive communication and inspire positivity. Art wellness benefits people with developmental/intellectual disabilities by providing alternate paths for communicating, socializing, and expressing. This 12-month program will serve seven to 12 participants with two virtual activities per month. Each activity will have an art kit, a syllabus, and access to instructional YouTube videos created by We Care Arts educators.

For the past three years, the Stouder Memorial Foundation has supported Prevent Blindness, Ohio Affiliate (PBO) in facilitating a vision care outreach program in Miami County. This year, using the $5,000 awarded by the committee, PBO will guide up to 30 Miami County residents through the full cycle of comprehensive vision care and screen the vision of 4,154 needy individuals.

Located in Tipp City, New Creation Counseling Center is a community mental health agency providing outpatient, professional counseling services to all people regardless of their ability to pay. In order to meet the increasing need for these services, the committee awarded $22,000 to offset the uncompensated care for children and adolescents in Miami County.

The Stouder Memorial Foundation accepts grant requests from charitable organizations providing health care services in Miami County. Requests will be reviewed for 2021 by the board of trustees quarterly with the next deadline being July 1, 2021. Grant applications are available online at www.thetroyfoundation.org/stoudermemorialfoundation. If you would like to assist the Stouder Memorial Foundation in furthering its mission and resources, you will also find a donation area on the link above. For more information, call (937) 339-8935.

The Stouder Memorial Foundation is an affiliate fund of The Troy Foundation. Stouder has a local volunteer board that oversees the grant cycles and decides upon grant awards while The Troy Foundation provides back-office support.