Say ‘Yes’ to the Piqua library

To the Editor:

Thousands of books, CDs, computers, local history department, genealogical studies, book clubs, blogs, resources, information sites, children’s department, online books, tax forms, voter registration, art collections and much more in a beautiful historic setting-all free to the patrons!

These are just some of the many benefits the Piqua Public Library has for its patrons. Numbers during 2019, the last whole year of operation, show nearly 104,000 patrons visited the library checking out 110,000 items including over 37,000 children’s items, nearly 12,000 computer users, and 3600 e-books checked out.

We are Steve and Gail Pearce Staley and we urge you to join us in voting “Yes” for the Piqua Public Library’s levy on May 4. Both of us have served on the library board for a combined 20-plus years. We have seen how wisely the money has been used. What many people don’t realize is the state of Ohio allocates some monies to libraries but makes frequent budget cuts which must be made up by each local library.

Because of this along with inflation and general cost increases taking place, a 1.3 mill renewal levy is sought for operation expenses along with a .5 mill additional levy for cost increases and inflation. These additional funds will not be used for new capital or building projects.

Piqua Public Library is a mainstay of our community. Free meeting spaces for local nonprofits, churches, schools and businesses are provided. The library itself spends $300,000-$400,000 in our town. It is open 57 hours a week to meet the needs of its patrons. Now it is our turn to meet the needs of Piqua Public Library.

Please vote “Yes” on May 4 for the Piqua Public Library 1.3 mill renewal and .5 mill additional levy. You will be saying “Yes” to the library and also to the community.

— Steve and Gail Pearce Staley

Piqua