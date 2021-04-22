Piqua man faces multiple drug charges

PIQUA — A Piqua man is in the Miami County Jail awaiting arraignment on multiple felony drug charges.

Piqua police arrested Shaun Haralson, 43, near his Wood Street home following the service of a narcotics search warrant.

Deputy Piqua Police Chief Marty Grove said that following complaints filed by neighbors and an investigation by Piqua detectives, a search warrant was obtained and served at 462 Wood Street at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Grove said the search netted “a large amount of meth and a large amount of crack cocaine.” Also seized was approximately $3,000 in cash that police believe is connected to the sale of narcotics.

No arrests were made during the service of the search warrant on Wednesday.

On Thursday morning, a reported “rolling domestic dispute” saw Piqua police called to the area of the same Wood Street address. At that time, Haralson was taken into custody in connection with the drug investigation.

Haralson is facing two counts of possession of drugs, felonies of the third degree, and two counts of trafficking in drugs, felonies of the second degree.

Grove said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be filed.