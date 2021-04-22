Excellence in Dentistry, Inc. – Cone Beam

Noninvasive, extra oral imaging is here! Extra oral imaging is a technique that is completely painless. Orbiting 360 degrees around a patient’s head, Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CT) produces a complete full mouth scan in under a minute.

Excellence in Dentistry uses Cone Beam imaging to allow more accurate treatment planning for implants and endodontics (root canals) as well as more detailed visualization of possible bone loss and tooth orientation. This state-of-the-art technology allows our dentists to see a patient’s jaw, sinuses, nerve canals, and nasal cavities more accurately. Any sign of abnormal pathology is more transparent with Cone Beam imagining.

Cone Beam imaging reduces scatter radiation exposure and produces a better image quality than a traditional panoramic x-ray. EID is proud to be one of only a few offices in the Miami County area to offer this great technology to our patients and as always, we are Making a Difference, One Smile at a Time.