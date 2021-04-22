Deadline for Covington Athletic Hall of Fame nominations is June 1

In 1984 the Covington Athletic Department initiated an Athletic Hall of Fame to honor those Covington graduates who have distinguished themselves in athletics.

Over the past thirty-eight years, C.H.S. has inducted 90 members, 36 honorary members and seven teams.

This coming year marks the 39th year for this event.

Next year’s Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place on Sept. 11, 2021.

The inductees will be introduced at the varsity football game Friday, Sept.10 vs. Troy Christian.

The Hall of Fame induction will take place at approximately 6 p.m. on Sept. 11.

Anyone wishing to submit a nomination should do so with a letter to the athletic director detailing as much information as possible about the potential inductee. Deadline for nominations is June 1, 2021.

Please address letters to:

Covington Athletic Department

807 Chestnut St.

Covington OH 45318

Anyone with questions can call the Athletic Department at (937) 473-2552.