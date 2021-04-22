Area briefs

Virtual documentary screening set

TROY— We The People Miami County will host a virtual documentary screening and panel discussion about the influence of big money and corporate power on public policy at 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, May 12.

The program will begin with the 30-minute documentary “Legalize Democracy.” A panel discussion will follow and feature three Troy residents, including Kane Feltner, activist and member of Troy’s Human Relations Commission; Bill Rozell, a retired state auditor now serving as a Troy councilman; and John Scott, pastor of True Vine Church in Piqua. The panel will include Columbus resident Sandy Bolzenius, Army veteran and affiliate coordinator of Central Ohio Move to Amend.

The event is free and open to the public. To make a reservation and receive a Zoom link, go to movetoamend.org/troy_oh_perspectives_on_democracy.

Based in Troy, We The People Miami County is a partner of Move to Amend, a national, nonprofit, nonpartisan grassroots coalition working for a constitutional amendment that gets big money out of politics and makes clear constitutional rights belong to human beings only.

For questions or more information about We the People Miami County, contact wethepeoplemiamicounty@gmail.com.

Road to close

TROY — East Canal Street will be closed from South Walnut Street to South Mulberry Street from 7 a.m. Monday, April 26 through 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 28, for utilities construction.

Dine to donate

TROY — Help support the wildlife at Brukner Nature Center with a dine to donate event from 4-9 p.m. Wednesday, April 28 at Indian’s Pizza, 212 N. Main St., Pleasant Hill.

Indian’s Pizza will donate 20 percent of the total food bill to Brukner Nature Center. The offer is good for pick-up, delivery or dine-in. Call (937) 676-2624 to place an order. Mention Brukner Nature Center when you order or show a flier, which is available on the center’s website.

YMCA to offer Tee-Ball

TROY — The Miami County YMCA is offering a Tee-Ball League beginning June 15, . This league is for 3-5 year olds and will be held at the Robinson branch on Tuesday evenings. The program runs for eight weeks this summer with two weeks of practice and six weeks of games.

Early registration runs through May 26 and can be completed over the phone or at either YMCA branch. The cost is $37 for YMCA members and $70 for non-members.

For more information on the league contact Imari Witten, sports coordinator, at (937)440-9622.