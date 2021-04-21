Tuesday Softball Roundup

TROY — The Troy softball team improved to 11-4 with an 11-1 win over Sidney Tuesday on the Market Street diamond.

Lauren Fonner was 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs and Abby Welbaum had a home run and two RBIs.

Caroline Turnbull was 2-for-4 with a double, three runs scored and two RBIs and Briana Lavender had a double and two RBIs.

Lilly James had two RBIs and Allyson Burns was 2-for-4 with a double.

James pitched a one-hitter, striking out nine and walking two.

Tipp rallies

late for win

FAIRBORN — Tippecanoe softball scored a run in the seventh inning to tie the game and scored four more in the ninth inning to win 11-7 Tuesday in MVL play.

Kaitlyn Husic was 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs and Kaela May was 3-for-5 with two doubles and three RBIs.

Sidney Unger was 2-for-5 with a double and two RBIs.

Ashley Aselage was 3-for-6 and Kailey Bryson was 2-for-3.

Anna Quinn and Savannah Wead combined to strikeout seven and walk one.

Piqua pounds

Stebbins

DAYTON — The Piqua softball team hit four home runs and senior Kennedy Fashner continues to swing a hot bat as the Indians defeated Stebbins 23-0.

Fashner was 4-for-4 with a double, a home run, four runs scored and five RBIs. She leads the MVL with a .694 average with four home runs and 34 RBIs.

Caylee Roe was 4-for-4 with three runs scored and a double.

Reagan Toopes was 3-for-4 with a home run, four runs scored and three RBIs, Olivia Anthony had a home run and three RBIs and Paige Hinkle was 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and three runs scored.

Kenzi Anderson was 3-for-4 with four runs scored and Brooklyn Larck was 2-for-3.

Anthony pitched a three-hitter with six strikeouts.

Kirby powers

East to win

CASSTOWN — Kyleigh Kirby had the big blast as Miami East defeated Covington 4-2 to hand the Buccs their first loss in CCC play.

The Vikings were trailing 3-1 in the fifth when Kirby drilled a three-run homer that would be the difference.

She was 2-for-3 at the plate to lead the Vikings.

She also pitched a four-hitter, striking out four and walking one.

Meg Rogers pitched a four-hitter for Covington, striking out six.

Bradford pounds

Mississinawa 17-0

BRADFORD — Skipp Miller pitched a no-hitter and Bradford blasted three home runs in a 17-0 win over Mississinawa Valley Tuesday in CCC play.

Miller struck out 13 and walked one.

Nylania Beireis was 2-for-2 with a double, home run and four RBIs, Emma Canan was 3-for-3 with a home run and Rylee Canan was 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs.

Izzy Hamilton was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, Austy Miller was 2-for-3 with a double, Abby Fike scored three runs and Maggie Manuel was 3-for-3 with a double.

Buzz Brewer and Skipp Miller both doubled.

Bethel drops

CCC game

NEW PARIS — The Bethel softball team lost to National Trail 11-7 Tuesday.

Liv Reittinger was 3-for-4 with a double and Rhyan Reittinger had a triple.

Lily Williams was 2-for-2 and Paige Kearns was 2-for-4.

Williams pitched a 10-hitter, striking out six and walking two.

Newton loses

to Arcanum

ARCANUM — The Newton softball team got off to a slow start in a 14-3 loss to Arcnaum Tuesday in CCC action.

The Trojans scored nine runs in the first inning.

Marissa Deeter had two doubles for Newton.

Falb slams

Carlisle

WEST MILTON — Taylor Falb broke open a close game with a grand slam to power Milton-Union to an 11-6 win over Carlisle in SWBL action Tuesday.

Milton was leading 7-6 in the sixth inning when Falb blasted her home run.

Jenna Booher was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Madison Jones was 2-for-3.

Jones pitched a seven-hitter, striking out six and walking three.