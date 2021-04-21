Tuesday Softball Roundup

TROY — The Troy softball team improved to 11-4 with an 11-1 win over Sidney Tuesday on the Market Street diamond.
Lauren Fonner was 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs and Abby Welbaum had a home run and two RBIs.
Caroline Turnbull was 2-for-4 with a double, three runs scored and two RBIs and Briana Lavender had a double and two RBIs.
Lilly James had two RBIs and Allyson Burns was 2-for-4 with a double.
James pitched a one-hitter, striking out nine and walking two.
Tipp rallies
late for win
FAIRBORN — Tippecanoe softball scored a run in the seventh inning to tie the game and scored four more in the ninth inning to win 11-7 Tuesday in MVL play.
Kaitlyn Husic was 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs and Kaela May was 3-for-5 with two doubles and three RBIs.
Sidney Unger was 2-for-5 with a double and two RBIs.
Ashley Aselage was 3-for-6 and Kailey Bryson was 2-for-3.
Anna Quinn and Savannah Wead combined to strikeout seven and walk one.
Piqua pounds
Stebbins
DAYTON — The Piqua softball team hit four home runs and senior Kennedy Fashner continues to swing a hot bat as the Indians defeated Stebbins 23-0.
Fashner was 4-for-4 with a double, a home run, four runs scored and five RBIs. She leads the MVL with a .694 average with four home runs and 34 RBIs.
Caylee Roe was 4-for-4 with three runs scored and a double.
Reagan Toopes was 3-for-4 with a home run, four runs scored and three RBIs, Olivia Anthony had a home run and three RBIs and Paige Hinkle was 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and three runs scored.
Kenzi Anderson was 3-for-4 with four runs scored and Brooklyn Larck was 2-for-3.
Anthony pitched a three-hitter with six strikeouts.
Kirby powers
East to win
CASSTOWN — Kyleigh Kirby had the big blast as Miami East defeated Covington 4-2 to hand the Buccs their first loss in CCC play.
The Vikings were trailing 3-1 in the fifth when Kirby drilled a three-run homer that would be the difference.
She was 2-for-3 at the plate to lead the Vikings.
She also pitched a four-hitter, striking out four and walking one.
Meg Rogers pitched a four-hitter for Covington, striking out six.
Bradford pounds
Mississinawa 17-0
BRADFORD — Skipp Miller pitched a no-hitter and Bradford blasted three home runs in a 17-0 win over Mississinawa Valley Tuesday in CCC play.
Miller struck out 13 and walked one.
Nylania Beireis was 2-for-2 with a double, home run and four RBIs, Emma Canan was 3-for-3 with a home run and Rylee Canan was 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs.
Izzy Hamilton was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, Austy Miller was 2-for-3 with a double, Abby Fike scored three runs and Maggie Manuel was 3-for-3 with a double.
Buzz Brewer and Skipp Miller both doubled.
Bethel drops
CCC game
NEW PARIS — The Bethel softball team lost to National Trail 11-7 Tuesday.
Liv Reittinger was 3-for-4 with a double and Rhyan Reittinger had a triple.
Lily Williams was 2-for-2 and Paige Kearns was 2-for-4.
Williams pitched a 10-hitter, striking out six and walking two.
Newton loses
to Arcanum
ARCANUM — The Newton softball team got off to a slow start in a 14-3 loss to Arcnaum Tuesday in CCC action.
The Trojans scored nine runs in the first inning.
Marissa Deeter had two doubles for Newton.
Falb slams
Carlisle
WEST MILTON — Taylor Falb broke open a close game with a grand slam to power Milton-Union to an 11-6 win over Carlisle in SWBL action Tuesday.
Milton was leading 7-6 in the sixth inning when Falb blasted her home run.
Jenna Booher was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Madison Jones was 2-for-3.
Jones pitched a seven-hitter, striking out six and walking three.