Tuesday Baseball Roundup

TROY — The Troy baseball team improved to 8-5 with a 9-3 win over Sidney on the Market Street diamond Tuesday.

Ryder Kirtley was 3-for-5 with a triple and Connor Hutchinson was 2-for-3 with three RBIs.

Eli Otten was 2-for-3 and Caleb Fogarty was 2-for-4.

Trayce Mercer pitched the first six innings and combined with Hutchinson on an eight-hitter, striking out 10 and walking one.

Tipp improves

to 11-o with win

FAIRBORN — The Tippecanoe baseball team improved to 11-0 with a 9-6 win over Fairborn Tuesday in MVL action.

Jake Smith was 2-for-4 with two doubles and Aiden Heffner had a double and two RBIs.

Jonny Baileys had two RBIs and Jacob Bowerman was 2-for-4.

Baileys and Brayden Bottles combined on a seven-hitter, striking out seven and walking three.

Piqua, Stebbins

game suspended

DAYTON — The Piqua and Stebbins baseball game was suspended due to darkness with the teams tied 6-6 after eight innings.

Play was stopped after Stebbins eighth inning ended when Blane Ouhl caught a fly ball in centerfield and threw to Izayha Tipps at first base to doubled the runner off to end the home eighth inning.

Evan Hensler and Blane Ouhl had two RBIS each.

Tipps was 2-for-5.

Brayden Offenbacher, Hensler and Zane Pratt combined on a seven-hitter, striking out nine and walking eight.

Eagles get

MBC win

MIDDETOWN — The Troy Christian baseball team improved to 7-2 with an 11-0 win over Middletown Christian Tuesday.

Adam Twiss threw a two-hitter, striking out four and walking three.

Lucas Day hit a grand slam and had five RBIs, while Adam Twiss was 2-for-5 with a double.

Conner Frye was 3-for-4, scored three runs and had a double, Ben Major was 2-for-5 with a double and Charlie Knostman had two RBIs.

Kirby blanks

Covington

CASSTOWN — Tyler Kirby pitched a four-hit shutout as the Miami East baseball team improved to 10-1 and remained unbeaten in the CCC with a 7-0 win over Covington.

Kirby struck out 13 and walked five.

Austin Francis was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs.

Garrett LeMaster tripled and Gage Butz was 2-for-3.

For Covington, Cooper Jay was 2-for-3.

Jensen Wagoner and Jay combined on a nine-hitter, striking out seven and walking three.

Newton gets

road win

ARCANUM — The Newton baseball team improved to 11-2 with a 7-5 win at Arcanum Tuesday in CCC play.

Harold Oburn had a double and three RBIs and Mitchell Montgomery was 2-for-4.

Colin Tackett went the distance on the mound.

He pitched a nine-hitter, striking out four and walking three.

Bethel edges

National Trail

NEW PARIS — The Bethel baseball team got a 1-0 win over National Trail Tuesday in CCC action.

In the third inning, Spencer Briggs was hit by a pitch and came around to score on an error for the game’s only run.

Luke Gray pitched the first five innings and combined with Justin Pantall on a seven-hitter, striking out eight and walking one.

Milton loses

to FM 12-2

PITSBURG — The Milton-Union baseball team lost to Franklin Monroe 12-2 Tuesday in non-conference action.

Devin Lambert and Micah Russell combined to walk two and strikeout two.