Piqua Police Department reports

Information filed by the Piqua Police Department.

April 12

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Menacing complaint. Female advised the father of her children threatened to kill her. Moulid Ahmed, 35, of Columbus, was charged with domestic violence and telecommunications harassment.

WARRANT: Dakota Baker, 21, of Piqua, was arrested on an active warrant.

HARASSMENT: Officer dispatched to 1345 Covington Ave. in reference to the complainant’s intoxicated ex-boyfriend screaming and shouting outside of her residence. The male had an active arrest warrant. Harold Burns, 58, of Dayton, was arrested and incarcerated at the Miami County Jail.

THEFT: Richard Walker Jr., 29, of Piqua, was charged with theft from Walmart.

April 13

THEFT: Officer dispatched to Walmart for a theft complaint in reference to a female stealing items. Pages Smith, 51, of Piqua, was charged with theft and criminal trespass.

April 14

WARRANT: Manpreet Atwal, 30, of Piqua, was arrested on an active warrant and charged with resisting arrest.

WARRANT: Marcia Betts, 28, of Piqua, was arrested on an active warrant.

WARRANT: Roger Smith, 41, of Piqua, was arrested on an active warrant.

April 15

THEFT: Crystal Donnelly, 35, of Piqua, was arrested for theft from Walmart.

WARRANT: Lindsey Sullenberger, 36, of Piqua, was arrested on an active warrant.