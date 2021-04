Piqua Junior High Boys received runner up in the Miami County Invitational out of 10 teams.

Results include:

First Place High Jump Drake Owen 5’ 2”

Second Place 100 Dominic Knisley 12.97

Second Place 1600 Noah Burgh 5:09

Second Place 400 Noah Burgh 1:01

Second Place 200 Hurdles John Hess 31.80

Second Place 4 by 400 Relay (Spencer Ford, Damien Weigel, Zaydyn Allen, Israel Creath) 4.23