PIQUA — John T. Reed, sr., age 79, of Piqua, OH passed away at 12:30 AM on Monday, April 19, 2021 at Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton, OH. John was born in Cedartown, GA on July 25, 1941 to the late Raymond and Susie Mae (Chandler) Reed. He married Brenda C. (Jackson) Reed in Decatur, GA on March 3, 1968 and she preceded him in death on October 29, 2012.

He is survived by his children: Stephanie Wright, Greenville, Annette Reed, Cedartown, GA, Gail Hurley, Rockmart, GA, Lynn Thompson, Piqua, Johnny T. Reed, II. Piqua, Allen C. Reed, Piqua, David W. Reed, Piqua, Joseph A. Reed, Piqua and Michael S. Reed, Piqua; one brother: Ben Reed, Bremen, GA; sixteen grandchildren; twenty eight great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and his beloved dog, Izzy. He is preceded in death by his daughter: Karen Reed; and three brothers: Gordon Reed, Billy Reed, and Jimmy Reed.

John proudly served his country in the Army National Guard in Ft. Stewart, GA. He was an avid Atlanta Braves, Cincinnati Reds, and Cincinnati Bengals Fan. John enjoyed playing bingo and spending time with his family. John retired from Piqua Orr Felt.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, April 23, 2021 at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua, with Pastor Gary Wagner officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery, Piqua. The family will receive friends 11-1 on Friday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, 646 West High Street, Piqua, OH 45356. Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.melcher-sowers.com.