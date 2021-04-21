Area briefs

Annual Poppy Days set

PIQUA — American Legion Auxiliary Unit 184 in Piqua will offer its annual Poppy Days on April 30 and May 1.

Legion members will be in front of Krogers and the Piqua Post Office of these days.

All funds raised will go to veterans and their families for needs such as helping with medical bills, housing and utilities. They also provided “ditty bags” for nursing home/assisted living veterans at five local facilities that contain items like puzzle books, hygiene items, stationery, pens, cards, a flag, tissues and other items to cheer up local veterans. Home bounds veterans receive the bags as well.

The veterans served are not just American Legion members, but any veteran, regardless of age, service time and active veterans as well.

To make a contribution, send it to American Legion Auxiliary Unit 184, P.O. Box 552, Piqua, OH 45356.

For more information, call Robyn Cooper, unit president, at (937) 773-0165.

Premier to offer free back pain webinars

MIAMI VALLEY — Those struggling with back and neck pain can join Premier Health Spine specialists for a free virtual event. Physicians will discuss common causes of back and neck pain and give insights into new surgical and non-surgical treatment options to discuss with your physician. Learn practical tips for managing back and neck pain that can be built into your daily life.

Thursday, April 29, 6-7 p.m. — F. Tony Rastegar, MD

Thursday, May 20, 6-7 p.m. — Norah Foster, MD

Tuesday, June 8, 6-7 p.m. — Daniel Quinones, MD

Sessions are free, but registration is required. Upon registration, a link will be sent to access the webinar. To register, call CareFinders at (866) 608-3463 or online at www.premierhealth.com/backpain.

Create your own garden stone

WEST MILTON – Create your own garden stone at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 22 at the Milton-Union Public Library.

The Memorial Garden in the northeast corner of the parking lot needs a facelift. Join staff and create an 8-inch stone for the library garden and a 4-inch stone to take home. Registration is required and spots are limited. All ages welcome. Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult. Contact the library at (937) 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

Virtual documentary screening set

TROY— We The People Miami County will host a virtual documentary screening and panel discussion about the influence of big money and corporate power on public policy at 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, May 12.

The program will begin with the 30-minute documentary “Legalize Democracy.” A panel discussion will follow and feature three Troy residents, including Kane Feltner, activist and member of Troy’s Human Relations Commission; Bill Rozell, a retired state auditor now serving as a Troy councilman; and John Scott, pastor of True Vine Church in Piqua. The panel will include Columbus resident Sandy Bolzenius, Army veteran and affiliate coordinator of Central Ohio Move to Amend.

The event is free and open to the public. To make a reservation and receive a Zoom link, go to movetoamend.org/troy_oh_perspectives_on_democracy.

Based in Troy, We The People Miami County is a partner of Move to Amend, a national, nonprofit, nonpartisan grassroots coalition working for a constitutional amendment that gets big money out of politics and makes clear constitutional rights belong to human beings only.

For questions or more information about We the People Miami County, contact wethepeoplemiamicounty@gmail.com.