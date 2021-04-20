WACO summer camps announced

TROY — WACO Air Museum, 1865 S. County Road 25-A, Troy, is now offering WACO Summer Camp registration.

Early bird prices end May 1.

STEM camps include:

• Robotics Camp I (fourth-sixth grade) June 7-11, 7-8:30 p.m. — This STEM-focused camp uses LEGO bricks, gears, axles, motors, and sensors to teach our students concepts in science, technology, mechanics, engineering, and computer programing. Campers will program their robots with motorized attachments that complete programmed tasks. This camp fills quickly.

• Robotics Camp II (sixth-ninth grade) June 14-18, 7-8:30 p.m. — This is a camp for those who have completed Robotics I or has one year of FLL team experience. Advanced instructors make this a camp to develop continuing programming skills.

Young Engineers Camp (third-fifth grade) June 14-16, 9 a.m. to noon — This is a project-based learning environment where experimenting is encouraged. Your young Einstein will love engaging both brain and hands simultaneously while stepping through the engineering process.

Aviation Summer Academy (fifth-eighth grade) July 6-9, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. — This four-day course will enrich our students’ science and technology base by exposing them to “all things aviation.” Through hands-on learning and fun, participants will walk them through the history, theory, and science of aviation. Ground school instruction and simulators prepare them for an introductory flight in a real airplane.

• Drone Camp I (fifth-sixth) Aug. 3-5, 9 a.m. to noon and Drone Camp II (seventh-ninth) Aug. 3-5, 1-4 p.m. — Campers will learn of the technologies and uses of drones. They will fly simulators and real aircraft, program flights, conduct missions, and analyze airborne collected data. Aerial obstacle courses and scavenger hunts will add fun elements to their learning experience.

Fun With Flight first-third) Aug. 9-13, 9-11 a.m. — Young aviators will actively participate in a collection of STEM learning activities based on aviation-themed children’s books. Hands-on activities will engage your child as they make discoveries from a glider’s form and function to an airplane’s force and thrust.

For more information, contact wacoairmuseum.org or call (937) 335-9226.