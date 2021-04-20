Troy tennis tops Lehman Catholic

TROY — The Troy tennis team blanked Lehman Catholic 5-0 Monday to improve to 9-1.

“Coach Goldner (Troy coach Mark Goldner) has a solid team,” Lehman coach Tim Ungericht said. “His second doubles and second singles players would be first doubles and first singles at 90 percent of the schools in this area and be successful. He is a great friend and has been a mentor of mine throughout my coaching career.

“Sam (Gilardi) played really well against Noah (George) and actually led 3-0 in the 2nd set when Noah cleaned up his errors and came back to win six games in a row and the match. “Yes it’s a loss for us however we learn more playing strong schools like Troy than we do from our easy wins. I appreciate Mark playing us.”

In singles, Noah George defeated Sam Gilardi 6-4, 6-3; Genki Masunaga defeated Chris Evans 6-1, 6-1 and Wyatt Hench defeated Joe Pannapara 6-1, 6-2.

In doubles, Matt Bess and Henry Johnston defeated Max Schmiesing and Brandon Jones 6-1, 6-0 and Aiden Miller and Eli Monnin defeated Brock Bostick and Logan Linson 6-0, 6-0.