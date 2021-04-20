Troy residents oppose rezoning issues

TROY — Troy City Council fielded some feedback regarding two specific rezoning requests at its regular meeting on Monday.

Council members John Schweser and John Terwilliger were not present.

Troy City Council held multiple public hearings for several rezoning issues on Monday. Committee meetingz have been set for next Monday, April 26. All rezoning ordinances will have a required third reading on May 3.

Two residents made comments against the rezoning of 55.8 acres of farmland on Lytle Road from agriculture to R-5 single-family residential district for new homes. The lots must be at least 6,000 square feet in size per dwelling. The owner is First Troy Corp.

Philip Neal, a farmer who lives on Experiment Farm Road, said he was concerned with trespassing on adjacent properties. Neal also said he was concerned with the homes being built on a former landfill, near the sheriff’s office shooting range and the Incarceration Facility. Neal also said traffic issues on Lytle Road make it difficult to move farm equipment when motorists fail to yield or cross double yellow lines to get past slow-moving farm implements.

“Who would want to build a house next to a landfill or a shooting range? Or jail? It’s going to be an interesting situation if this passes,” Neal said.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, “65-acre Miami County Incinerator site, in the area of the 2200 block of County Road 25-A, is comprised of an inactive incinerator and several landfills which opened in 1968 to process and dispose of municipal and industrial wastes. Large volumes of combustible and non-combustible wastes were landfilled there. Liquid wastes, including oils and solvents, were also dumped or buried. A contaminated plume of organic chemicals flowed from the liquid disposal area into the nearby Great Miami River. This plume contaminated wells of many residents who live near the site. The companies determined to be responsible for the contamination connected homes with affected wells to public water supplies.”

Council member Jeff Schilling asked if trespassing signs were posted on the Neal property. Neal said the signs get torn down by trespassers or go missing.

“We won’t tolerate trespassers. We’re not going to sit around … you don’t want someone nosing around in your backyard,” Neal said.

Jerry Davis, a resident on Lytle Road and property owner adjacent to the proposed property, said he’s also concerned with trespassing and traffic on Lytle and Dorset roads. Davis said there are already issues with trespassers from the neighborhood damaging hay fields. Davis said while he respects the home builders in the area, he doesn’t think the site is suitable to build considering it’s a former landfill area and “superfund” site by the EPA and “is not a location to pursue.”

In a separate rezoning issue, a resident spoke against the rezoning of two annexed parcels, located off Troy-Urbana Road to R-3-B, Single-Family Residential for lots at least 12,000 square feet per site. The owner is Liberty Lot Sales. The parcels are 83 acres located on Troy-Urbana Road east of the Hunters Ridge subdivision.

Developer Frank Harlow said he’d be glad to answer any questions regarding the ordinance in support of the rezoning.

Matthew Blythe, a resident of the Hunter’s Ridge neighborhood, spoke against the rezoning issue. Blythe said he was concerned with overcrowding at the Miami East School District. He said children are already riding in full buses. He also said he is concerned with the student-to-teacher ratio and physical space if more housing was added to the area. The land is annexed into the city of Troy, but is in the Miami East school district.

On Tuesday, Superintendent Todd Rappold said the board of education’s facilities team is working on how much it will cost to add four additional classrooms at the elementary school. Rappold also said the buildings were designed to add on space if needed. Blythe also said he was concerned with “redistricting.” Rappold said the process to redistrict or add or subject district borders is a lengthy and arduous process and would need the cooperation of neighboring districts and property owners.

In other news:

Mayor Robin Oda said, “Last council meeting we had just gotten word that the Strawberry Festival was canceled, which left us all very disappointed and frustrated, but we are excited they are planning an alternative event and we look forward to hearing their announcement on what will be taking place at that event.

Director of Public Service and Safety Patrick Titterington said council will be reviewing emergency legislation for a not-withstanding agreement with the organizers of the Strawberry Jam event in the near future.