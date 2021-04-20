Troy boys cruise to Miami County track title; Piqua’s Medley sweeps 100 and 200

TROY — The Troy boys team won the Miami County Invitational track and field meet Tuesday with 156 points.

Tippecanoe was second with 109 and Piqua was third with 91.

Miami East was fourth, Milton-Union was fifth, Covington was sixth, Newton was seventh, Troy Christian was eighth, Bradford was ninth and Bethel was 10th.

Winning for Troy boys were Gavin Hutchinson, 1,600, 4:42.76; Jack Kleinhenz, 300 hurdles, 43.60; Lucas Henderson, long jump, 20-4’ Grant Klopfenstein, discus, 148-6; and the 800 relay, 1:35.85.

Taking second were Kleinhenz, 110 hurdles, 17.31; Josh Lovett, 1,600, 4:43.0;Zach Ray, shot put, 45-6 and the 400 relay, 46.62.

Finishing third were Henderson, 100, 24.19; Will Schaefer, 3,200, 10:42.43; Alex Greene, long jump, 19-2; Ray, discus, 129-5; and Klopfenstein, shot put, 45-3.

Winning for Tippecanoe were Gavin Garlitz, 110 hurdles, 17.02; and Grayson Ring, high jump, 5-8.

Taking second were Landon Luginbuhl, 400, 55.05; Garlitz, 300 hurdles, 44.76 and high jump, 5-8; and the 1,600 relay, 3:43.96.

Finishing third were Kalib Tolle, 1,600, 4:43.46; the 400 relay, 46.70 and the 3,200 relay, 8:59.28.

Piqua’s Jasiah Medley swept the 100, 11.34 and 200, 23.38.

Also winning for Piqua were Ryan Brown, 400, 54.02; and the 400 relay, 44.55.

Taking second were Ca’ron Coleman, 100, 11.77; and Nolan Campbell, 3,200, 10:38.13; while finishing third were the 800 relay, 1:40.20; and the 1,600 relay, 3:49.07.

Winning for Miami East were Jayden Hatcher, 800, 2:06.76; the 1,600 relay, 3:40.45; and the 3,200 relay, 8:39.66.

Taking second was and the 800 relay, 1:40.11 and finishing third was Clark Bennett, 400, 55.14.

For Milton-Union, finishing second were Blake Brumbaugh, 200, 24.10 and long jump, 20-0 3-4; and the 3,200 relay, 8:53.02.

Taking third were Kyle Hultgren, 110 hurdles, 18.07 and 300 hurdles, 46.46; Brumbaugh, 100, 11.86; and Chris Miller, 800, 2:07.87.

Tying for third were Brumbaugh and Ray Copeland, high jump, 5-6.

Winning for Covington was Asher Long, 3,200, 10:32.57 and taking second was Bennett Welborn, 800, 2:07.15.

For Newton, Dawson Hildebrand won the shot put, 56-1 and took second in the discus, 146-10.