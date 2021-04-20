Allen resigns from Troy City Council

TROY — First Ward Troy City Council Member Zach Allen resigned from city council on Monday.

Allen announced his resignation by email to all city council members.

According to a public information request, the email stated, ”Serving the people of Troy on city council has been a high point in my career. It is in this community that I have built my life, my business, and soon hope to grow my own family.

At this point, I am choosing to leave my seat as First Ward council member to focus on my business. I am confident that ultimately this is the right decision for myself and will benefit the Trojan community. I have learned a lot during my time in public service and I plan to continue serving the people of Troy in my personal and professional life.”

Allen said his resignation was effective as of Monday night.

Attempts to reach Allen for further comment were not returned as of press time.

Allen was elected to serve on Troy City Council in May 2019 and began his term Jan. 1, 2020.

According to the Ohio Revised Code, when a seat like a council seat is vacated before the term has expired, the vacancy can be filled by a person chosen by the residents of the city who are members of the county central committee of the political party. Allen was a member of the Republican party.