Monday Baseball Roundup

TROY — Beating the state-ranked Vandalia-Butler two games in a row is an almost impossible task.

And that was the case for the Troy baseball team Monday.

The Trojans dropped to 7-5 overall and 7-3 in the MVL with a 10-1 loss on the Market Street diamond.

Eli Smith scored Troy’s run.

He walked, moved to second on Owen Harlamert’s walk, went to third on wild pitch and scored on Tim Malott’s fielder’s choice.

Caleb Fogarty was 2-for-2 and Ryder Kirtley and Connor Hutchinson both doubled.

Brian Allen, Nick Garber and Tim Malott combined on a 10-hitter.

Baileys ‘slams’

Greenville

TIPP CITY — Jonny Baileys swung the big bat as Tippecanoe baseball improved to 11-0 with a 7-0 win over Greenville.

Baileys hit a grand slam and had five RBIs, while Jacob Bowerman doubled.

Matt Salmon pitched a three-hitter, striking out 11.

Piqua tops

West Carrollton

WEST CARROLLTON — The Piqua baseball team cruised to a 13-3 win over West Carrollton in MVL action.

Brady Ouhl was 3-for-5 with a double and scored three runs and Zane Pratt was 3-for-4 with four runs scored and two RBIs.

Blane Ouhl was 2-for-4 with a double, three runs scored and two RBIs.

Brayden Offenbacher was 2-for-3 with a triple and three RBIs and Trenton Rudd and Zander Mason both had two RBIs.

Blane Ouhl pitched a three-hitter, striking out nine and walking three.

Eagles get

MBC win

TROY — The Troy Christian baseball team improved to 6-2 with a 7-3 win over Emmanuel Christian Monday.

Lucas Day had a home run and two RBIs and Ben Major had a double and two RBIs.

Ethan Twiss was 2-for-3 with a double and a triple and Camden Koutkul doubled.

Connor Frye pitched a six-hitter, striking out seven and walking three.

Buccs drop

CCC game

NEW BREMEN — The Covington baseball team dropped to 6-6 with a 9-0 loss to New Bremen Monday.

Jensen Wagoner was 2-for-3 with a double.

Avery Rench and Jake Dilley had three strikeouts and two walks.

Miller blanks

New Knoxville

NEW KNOXVILLE — Tucker Miller pitched a two-hit shutout, striking out 11 as the Bradford baseball team defeated New Knoxville 11-0.

The freshman also scored four runs.

Landon Monnin was 2-for-4 with two RBIs.

Lehman gets

NWCC win

DOLA — The Lehman Catholic baseball team recorded a 14-6 win over Hardin Northern in NWCC action Monday.

Alex Keller pitched a six-hitter, striking out seven and walking three.

He helped himself at the plate with a double and three runs scored.

Ethan Stiver was 2-for-4 with three RBIs and Jon Vanskiver was 2-for-5.

Seth Kennedy was 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs.

Nathan Sollmann had a triple and David Rossman had a double.