Weekend Track Roundup

CENTERVILLE — The Troy boys and girls track and field teams competed in the Centerville Relays Friday night.

The Troy girls finished third and the Troy boys finished 13th.

Sophie Fong tied for first individually in the girls pole vault, clearing 11-3 and led Troy to victory in that event.

Alyssa Kern and Maddy Dixon both cleared 8-3, giving Troy the best team total.

Troy also won the girls discus.

Ebony Six had the second best throw overall of 104-1 and Brynn Siler had the third best throw of 103-10. Lena Walker added a throw of 87-1.

Troy girls took second in the shot put, triple jump and 400 shuttle hurdles with a time of 68.15.

In the shot put, Madison Harkins had the fourth best put of 31-4.

Siler had a distance of 29-10 1-2 and Day’onna Harris added a put of 28-5 1-4.

In the triple jump, Kaylee Ludy went a distance of 30-3, Aubrey Gillespie had a distance of 29-3 and Bailey Brogan had a distance of 28-8.

Brogan also had the third best jump in the high jump on the night, 4-11.

Finishing third for the girls was the 1,200 shuttle hurd,es, 3:31.74; the 800 relay, 1:47. and the long jump.

Brennah Hutchinson and Anna Boezi went 14-9 1-2 and Ella Curcio went 13-4 1-2.

Troy boys were led by a second-place finish in the shot put.

Jeffrey Moorman and Grant Klopfenstein had puts of 46-10 1-2 and Zach May had a distance of 46-5 1-2.

Troy also competed in the Doug Adams Invitational Friday.

The boys finished eighth and the girls were ninth.

Lucas Henderson led Troy boys with a third-place finish in the long jump, 20-10.

Piqua, East

at Graham

ST. PARIS — The Piqua and Miami East track and field teams competed at the Graham Invitational Friday.

The Piqua boys finished second and Miami East was fifth.

Josiah Medley led Piqua, sweeping the 100, 10.98 and 200, 22.81.

Caleb Lyons won the shot put, 44-11 1-4.

Finishing second were Landon Hare, shot put, 43-0; Mason Osborne, discus, 118-0; and the 400 relay, 44.98.

Taking third were Elijah Frazier, 300 hurdles, 45.28; and Nolan Campbell, 3,200, 10:31.51.

Miami East was led by second-place finishes in the 1,600 relay, 3:37.20 and the 3,200 relay, 8:41.51.

Finishing thrid were A.J. Ary, pole vault, 12-6; Jayden Hatcher, 800, 2:09.14; and the 3,200 relay, 8:41.51.

Miami East girls finished third and Piqua was fourth.

The Lady Vikings were led by Bridget Paton winning the pole vault, 8-6.

Finishing second were the 800 relay, 1:56.57 and the 3,200 relay, 11:13.08.

Taking third was the 1,600 relay, 4:35.23.

Piqua was led by Camilla Nicholas, who swept the 100, 12.56; 200, 26.73 and 400, 61.16.

Taking third were Whitney Evans, 100 hurdles, 17.48; Libby Bradney, high jump, 4-10 and the 3,200 relay, 11:18.64.

Tipp girls

win meet

CEDARVILLE — The Tippecanoe girls track and field team won the Cedarville Invitational and the Tipp boys finished second.

Winning for the Tipp girls were Shelby Hopt, 1,600, 5:40.14; Ashlyn Tarzinski, discus, 99-8; Ainsley McKamey, shot put, 32-1 and Emma Schwieterman, pole vault, 8-0.

Kelsey McClurg took second in both the 100 hurdles, 17.47 and 300 hurdles, 48.80.

Also finishing second were Maddie Moran, 100, 13.28; Isa Ramos, 3,200, 12:45.08; Kate Landis, pole vault, 6-6; the 400 relay, 53.65 and the 800 relay, 1:51.25.

Taking third were Alex Foster, 400, 63.20; Annie Sinning, 800, 2:30.25; Moran, 200, 27.30; Briana Howard, discus, 83-3 and HAnnah Wildermuth, shot put, 29-2.

For the boys, Gavin Garlitz won the 300 hurdles, 43.80; finished second in the 110 hurdles, 17.42 and took third in the high jump, 5-8.

Also winning were Brayden Underwood, 3,200, 10:55.68 and Grayson Ring, high jump, 5-10.

Also finishing second were Kalib Tolle, 1,600, 4:45.35; Griffin Caldwell, long jump, 19-7 3-4; Oliver Murray, pole vault, 9-6; the 400 relay, 46.94 and the 1,600 relay, 3:42.15.

Also taking third was Henry Murray, 110 hurdles, 18.62.

Bucc boys

take eighth

MINSTER — The Covington boys track and field team finished eighth at the Minster Invitational and Bradford finished 14th.

Landon LaPoint took second in the high jump, clearing 5-8.

The Covington girls finished 11th.

Ellery Reck tied for second in the pole vault, clearing 9-6.

Bethel boys

take eighth

WEST ALEXANDRIA — The Bethel boys track and field team finished eighth at the Fred Durkle Invitational and the girls finished 11th.

For the boys, the 3,200 relay won in 9:01.0.

Cole Brannan took second in the 1,600, 4:49.50 and 3,200, 10:32.46.

Trent Schweikhardt took third in the 800, 2:10.75 and 1,600, 4:55.15.

For the girls, Hayden Parsons, finished third in the long jump, 15-2.