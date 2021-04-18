Weekend Tennis Roundup

TROY — The Troy boys tennis team lost 5-0 to Centerville Friday.

In singles, Noah George lost to Will Owen 6-0, 6-0; Wyatt Hench lost to Kunal Panwar 6-0, 6-3 and Aiden Miller lost to Aiden Ross 6-0, 6-1.

In doubles, Henry Johnston and Genki Masunaga lost to Ryan Peters and Blake Edwatds 6-1, 6-1 and Matt Bess and Eli Monnin lost to Aaron Arellano and Michael Kunst 6-1, 6-3.

Lehman wins

Coaches Cup

EATON — The Lehman Catholic swept the singles titles to win the Coaches Cup Saturday.

Lehman finished with 17 points, Valley View had 16, Eaton 12 and Springboro C 8.

“It is my first team title as a coach and our first team title in the boys program in a number of years,” Lehman coach Tim Ungericht said. “The boys played really well after a short night’s rest from the prom on Friday.”

In singles, Sam Gilardi, Chris Evans and Joe Pannapara all won.

Gilardi won the first singles title, defeating Eaton 8-5, Valley View 8-1 and Springboro 8-6.

Evans won the second singles title, beating Springboro 8-4, Eaton 8-1 and Valley View 8-4.

Pannapara won the third singles title, defeating Valley View 8-1, Springboro 8-1 and Eaton 9-7.

“Joe (Pannapara) came from 5-2 down in his final match to clinch the team title,” Ungericht said. “He is 10-3 and leads us in wins. Sam (Gilardi) had three more good wins against three good players. Chris (Evans) was dominant in his wins. The results today bode well for us in seeding at sectional draws in two weeks.”

Both Lehman doubles teams finished fourth.

Brandon Jones and Max Schmiesing lost to Eaton 8-5, beat Valley View 8-5 and lost to Springboro 8-5.

Brandon Bostick and Logan Linson lost to Springboro 8-5, Eaton 8-1 and Valley View 8-4.