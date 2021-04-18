Weekend Baseball/Softball Roundup

WEST CARROLLTON — The Piqua baseball team picked up a 7-2 win over West Carrollton Friday.

Blane Ouhl was 3-for-4 with a double and Brady Ouhl was 2-for-4 with a double.

Mickey Anderson and Trenton Rudd both doubled.

Brayden Offenbacher and Brady Ouhl combined on a five-hitter, striking out 12 and walking one.

Tipp handles

Bethel 16-1

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe baseball team got the bats out in a 16-1 win over Bethel Saturday.

Jonny Baileys was 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs and Brayden Bottles was 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs.

Max Dunaway had a home run and two RBIs, Aiden Heffner and Matt Salmon had double and two RBIs and Troy Taylor had three RBIs.

Bottles and Jacob Bowerman combined on a three-hitter, striking out 10 and walking one.

Spencer Briggs had a double for Bethel.

East gets

two wins

BRANDT — The Miami East baseball team remained unbeaten in the CCC with a 6-3 win over Bethel Friday.

Austin Francis was 2-for-3 with a home run, Nathan Woolley and Conor Apple were both 2-for-3, Jonah Ellis and Gage Butz both doubled and Garrett LeMaster was 2-for-4.

LeMaster and Francis combined on a five-hitter, striking out 11 and walking two.

Justin Pantall had two RBIs for Bethel.

Luke Gray and Pantall combined on an eight-hitter, walking four and striking out four.

East beat Northwestern 19-6 Saturday.

Ellis was 3-for-4 with a double, triple and three RBIs.

Francis had a double and four RBIs and Butz had a triple and two RBIs.

Luke Hammaker had two RBIs and Apple and Jake Demmitt both scored three runs.

Wesley Nibzgorski had a double and two RBIs.

Francis and Tyler Kirby combined on a six-hitter, striking out 10 and walking four.

Bradford gets

two victories

PITSBURG — The Bradford baseball team defeated Franklin Monroe 9-3 Friday in CCC action.

Tucker Miller was 2-for-5 and Keaton Mead was 3-for-4.

Gage Wills was 2-for-4, Taven Leach was 3-for-3 with a double and Hudson Hill was 2-for-4 with three RBIs.

Gage Wills, Miller and Mead combined on a seven-hitter, striking four five and walking four.

Bradford defeated Legacy Christian 11-1 Saturday.

Miller was 3-for-4 with a double, Landon Wills had two RBIs and Gage Wills and Hill were both 2-for-3.

Mead, Landon Monnin and Dalton Skinner combined on a three-hitter, striking out seven and walking five.

Greenville

edges Buccs

GREENVILLE — The Covington baseball team lost 6-5 to Greenville Saturday.

Cooper Jay had two RBIs, Jakob Hamilton was 2-for-4, Deacon Shields was 2-for-3 and Wes Gooding had a double.

Gooding and Jay combined on a nine-hitter, striking out six and walking four.

Newton gets

sweep of YS

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton baseball team lost 14-9 to Fairlawn Friday, before sweeping a doubleheader with Yellow Springs Saturday.

Against Fairlawn, Lane Bayer had three RBIs, Carson Knupp was 3-for-3 with a double and Ross Ferrell had a double.

Newton beat Yellow Springs 24-1 and 16-6.

In the first game, Ferrell and Harold Oburn scored three runs, Alex Koon had three RBIs and Mitchell Montgomery was 2-for-4 with three RBIs.

Amorie Maxwell scored three runs and had three RBIs and John Willoughby was 2-for-2 with a double, triple, three runs scored and three RBIs.

Bayer and Ferrell combined on a one-hitter, striking out 10 and walking three.

In the second game, Hudson Montgomery was 2-for-2, Bayer had a double and two RBIs, Colin Tackett was 2-for-3 with a double and Ty Schaurer had a triple.

Oburn and Mitchell Montgomery combined on a three-hitter, striking out 13 and walking nine.

Troy Christian

drops two games

VERSAILLES — The Troy Christian baseball team lost to Versailles 12-9 and Fort Loramie 18-3 Saturday.

Against Versailles, Ben Major was 2-for-4, Lucas Day was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Ethan Twiss was 3-for-3 with two doubles and three RBIs.

Against Fort Loramie, Adam Twiss was 2-for-3 with a double.

MU loses

in SWBL

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union baseball team lost to Dixie 8-4 Friday in SWBL action.

Ben Schommer was 3-for-4 with two RBIs, Connor Fijalkoswki was 2-for-2 and Trevor Brazina was 2-for-3.

Nathan Morter Jr. had four strikeouts and five walks on the mound.

SOFTBALL

Piqua wins

two games

PIQUA — The Piqua softball team won two thrillers.

On Friday, Piqua scored six runs in the home seventh to defeat West Carrollton 8-7.

Kennedy Fashner had a three-run double to tie the game and Brooklyn Larck had a walk-off single to score Fashner with the winning run.

Fashner and Chaia Sowers were 2-for-3, Reagan Toopes had a double and two RBIs and Caylee Roe was 4-for-4 with a double and three RBIs.

Against Fairborn Saturday, Piqua rallied from a 12-3 deficit in its last two at bats to win 13-12.

Fashner was 3-for-4 with three runs scored and five RBIs.

Roe and Sowers had two RBIs and a double.

Reagan Toopes added a double.

Tipp drops

MVL game

GREENVILLE — The Tippecanoe softball team found the going rough Friday in a battle of MVL unbeatens.

The Red Devils did not have any hits in a 10-0 loss to Greenville in five innings.

Buccs top

Eaton girls

COVINGTON — Nigella Reck had a walk-off, bases-loaded double in the home seventh to give Covington a 12-11 win over Eaton Friday.

She also hit her fifth homer and went 3-for-4 with five RBIs.

Meg Rogers was 3-for-4 and scored three runs, Mara Nehouse hit a three-run homer, Bethany Weldy was 2-for-2, Emma Naff had a big hit and Erika Gostomsky had two doubles.

Newton splits

two games

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton softball team split two games in the Cancer Classic Saturday.

Newton defeated Riverside 18-10.

Marissa Deeter had a double and a home run, Ashlyn Deeter had a home run, Addison Peters had two doubles and Laci Miller was the winning pitcher.

Newton lost to Vandalia-Butler 5-2.

Bradford blanks

Franklin Monroe

PITSBURG — The Bradford softball team picked up a 14-0 win over Franklin Monroe Friday in CCC action.

Austy Miller was 3-for-4 with a triple and Skipp Miller was 2-for-4 with a double, home run and two RBIs.

Emma Canan was 4-for-4 with a home run, scored four runs and had two RBIs.

Nylani Beireis was 3-for-4, Rylee Canan was 2-for-3 with three RBIs, Buzz Brewer was 4-for-4 with a triple and four RBIs and Zoe Brewer doubled.

Skipp Miller pitched a 3-hitter, striking out seven.

East girls

get 3 wins

CASSTOWN — Miami East softball had a big weekend.

Kierra Kirby homered in her second straight game Friday in a 12-3 win over Bethel.

She also had a double and two RBIs and Reagan Howell had a double and two RBIs.

Kaitlyn Roop was 2-for-3 and Kyleigh Kirby pitched a five-hitter, striking out six and walking one.

East swept a doubleheader with Houston Saturday.

The Vikings won the first game 15-4.

Kyleigh Kirby was 3-for-3 with three doubles, scored three runs and had three RBIs and Roop was 3-for-4 with four RBIs.

Kalli Teeters was 2-for-3 and scored three runs, Abigail Covault was 2-for-3 and scored four runs, Kayly Fetters had a double and two RBIs, Kiera Kirby was 2-for-3 and Madison Maxson doubled.

Annabelle Penny threw a four-hitter, striking out three and three walks.

East won the second game 20-11.

Teeters was 2-for-4 with three runs scored and double.

Jadyn Francis was 3-for-4 and scored three runs, Jadyn Bair had double and three RBIs, Lauren Barnes had a triple and a home run, was 2-for-4, scored four runs and had five RBIs and Abigail Kadel 2-for-5 with two RBIs.

Abbey Leiss was 2-for-3 and Maddie Latimer and Penny were 2-for-5.

Milton-Union

tops Dixie

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union softball team defeated Dixie 4-1 Friday in SWBL play.

Madison Jones had an amazing day on the mound.

Not only did she pitch a one-hitter, 19 of the 21 outs came on strikeouts and Jones helped herself at the plate with a double.

Raegan Fulton had a home run.

Milton lost to Milford Center Fairbanks and River Valley Saturday.

Fairbanks beat them 10-7.

Fulton was 3-for-4 with a double, triple and three RBIs, Malia Johns was 2-for-3 and Jenna Booher had a double.

Milton lost to River Valley 5-0.

Jones had a double at the plate and pitched a nine-hitter, striking out two and walking two.