Weekend Baseball/Softball Roundup

WEST CARROLLTON — The Piqua baseball team picked up a 7-2 win over West Carrollton Friday.
Blane Ouhl was 3-for-4 with a double and Brady Ouhl was 2-for-4 with a double.
Mickey Anderson and Trenton Rudd both doubled.
Brayden Offenbacher and Brady Ouhl combined on a five-hitter, striking out 12 and walking one.
Tipp handles
Bethel 16-1
TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe baseball team got the bats out in a 16-1 win over Bethel Saturday.
Jonny Baileys was 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs and Brayden Bottles was 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs.
Max Dunaway had a home run and two RBIs, Aiden Heffner and Matt Salmon had double and two RBIs and Troy Taylor had three RBIs.
Bottles and Jacob Bowerman combined on a three-hitter, striking out 10 and walking one.
Spencer Briggs had a double for Bethel.
East gets
two wins
BRANDT — The Miami East baseball team remained unbeaten in the CCC with a 6-3 win over Bethel Friday.
Austin Francis was 2-for-3 with a home run, Nathan Woolley and Conor Apple were both 2-for-3, Jonah Ellis and Gage Butz both doubled and Garrett LeMaster was 2-for-4.
LeMaster and Francis combined on a five-hitter, striking out 11 and walking two.
Justin Pantall had two RBIs for Bethel.
Luke Gray and Pantall combined on an eight-hitter, walking four and striking out four.
East beat Northwestern 19-6 Saturday.
Ellis was 3-for-4 with a double, triple and three RBIs.
Francis had a double and four RBIs and Butz had a triple and two RBIs.
Luke Hammaker had two RBIs and Apple and Jake Demmitt both scored three runs.
Wesley Nibzgorski had a double and two RBIs.
Francis and Tyler Kirby combined on a six-hitter, striking out 10 and walking four.
Bradford gets
two victories
PITSBURG — The Bradford baseball team defeated Franklin Monroe 9-3 Friday in CCC action.
Tucker Miller was 2-for-5 and Keaton Mead was 3-for-4.
Gage Wills was 2-for-4, Taven Leach was 3-for-3 with a double and Hudson Hill was 2-for-4 with three RBIs.
Gage Wills, Miller and Mead combined on a seven-hitter, striking four five and walking four.
Bradford defeated Legacy Christian 11-1 Saturday.
Miller was 3-for-4 with a double, Landon Wills had two RBIs and Gage Wills and Hill were both 2-for-3.
Mead, Landon Monnin and Dalton Skinner combined on a three-hitter, striking out seven and walking five.
Greenville
edges Buccs
GREENVILLE — The Covington baseball team lost 6-5 to Greenville Saturday.
Cooper Jay had two RBIs, Jakob Hamilton was 2-for-4, Deacon Shields was 2-for-3 and Wes Gooding had a double.
Gooding and Jay combined on a nine-hitter, striking out six and walking four.
Newton gets
sweep of YS
PLEASANT HILL — The Newton baseball team lost 14-9 to Fairlawn Friday, before sweeping a doubleheader with Yellow Springs Saturday.
Against Fairlawn, Lane Bayer had three RBIs, Carson Knupp was 3-for-3 with a double and Ross Ferrell had a double.
Newton beat Yellow Springs 24-1 and 16-6.
In the first game, Ferrell and Harold Oburn scored three runs, Alex Koon had three RBIs and Mitchell Montgomery was 2-for-4 with three RBIs.
Amorie Maxwell scored three runs and had three RBIs and John Willoughby was 2-for-2 with a double, triple, three runs scored and three RBIs.
Bayer and Ferrell combined on a one-hitter, striking out 10 and walking three.
In the second game, Hudson Montgomery was 2-for-2, Bayer had a double and two RBIs, Colin Tackett was 2-for-3 with a double and Ty Schaurer had a triple.
Oburn and Mitchell Montgomery combined on a three-hitter, striking out 13 and walking nine.
Troy Christian
drops two games
VERSAILLES — The Troy Christian baseball team lost to Versailles 12-9 and Fort Loramie 18-3 Saturday.
Against Versailles, Ben Major was 2-for-4, Lucas Day was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Ethan Twiss was 3-for-3 with two doubles and three RBIs.
Against Fort Loramie, Adam Twiss was 2-for-3 with a double.
MU loses
in SWBL
WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union baseball team lost to Dixie 8-4 Friday in SWBL action.
Ben Schommer was 3-for-4 with two RBIs, Connor Fijalkoswki was 2-for-2 and Trevor Brazina was 2-for-3.
Nathan Morter Jr. had four strikeouts and five walks on the mound.
SOFTBALL
Piqua wins
two games
PIQUA — The Piqua softball team won two thrillers.
On Friday, Piqua scored six runs in the home seventh to defeat West Carrollton 8-7.
Kennedy Fashner had a three-run double to tie the game and Brooklyn Larck had a walk-off single to score Fashner with the winning run.
Fashner and Chaia Sowers were 2-for-3, Reagan Toopes had a double and two RBIs and Caylee Roe was 4-for-4 with a double and three RBIs.
Against Fairborn Saturday, Piqua rallied from a 12-3 deficit in its last two at bats to win 13-12.
Fashner was 3-for-4 with three runs scored and five RBIs.
Roe and Sowers had two RBIs and a double.
Reagan Toopes added a double.
Tipp drops
MVL game
GREENVILLE — The Tippecanoe softball team found the going rough Friday in a battle of MVL unbeatens.
The Red Devils did not have any hits in a 10-0 loss to Greenville in five innings.
Buccs top
Eaton girls
COVINGTON — Nigella Reck had a walk-off, bases-loaded double in the home seventh to give Covington a 12-11 win over Eaton Friday.
She also hit her fifth homer and went 3-for-4 with five RBIs.
Meg Rogers was 3-for-4 and scored three runs, Mara Nehouse hit a three-run homer, Bethany Weldy was 2-for-2, Emma Naff had a big hit and Erika Gostomsky had two doubles.
Newton splits
two games
PLEASANT HILL — The Newton softball team split two games in the Cancer Classic Saturday.
Newton defeated Riverside 18-10.
Marissa Deeter had a double and a home run, Ashlyn Deeter had a home run, Addison Peters had two doubles and Laci Miller was the winning pitcher.
Newton lost to Vandalia-Butler 5-2.
Bradford blanks
Franklin Monroe
PITSBURG — The Bradford softball team picked up a 14-0 win over Franklin Monroe Friday in CCC action.
Austy Miller was 3-for-4 with a triple and Skipp Miller was 2-for-4 with a double, home run and two RBIs.
Emma Canan was 4-for-4 with a home run, scored four runs and had two RBIs.
Nylani Beireis was 3-for-4, Rylee Canan was 2-for-3 with three RBIs, Buzz Brewer was 4-for-4 with a triple and four RBIs and Zoe Brewer doubled.
Skipp Miller pitched a 3-hitter, striking out seven.
East girls
get 3 wins
CASSTOWN — Miami East softball had a big weekend.
Kierra Kirby homered in her second straight game Friday in a 12-3 win over Bethel.
She also had a double and two RBIs and Reagan Howell had a double and two RBIs.
Kaitlyn Roop was 2-for-3 and Kyleigh Kirby pitched a five-hitter, striking out six and walking one.
East swept a doubleheader with Houston Saturday.
The Vikings won the first game 15-4.
Kyleigh Kirby was 3-for-3 with three doubles, scored three runs and had three RBIs and Roop was 3-for-4 with four RBIs.
Kalli Teeters was 2-for-3 and scored three runs, Abigail Covault was 2-for-3 and scored four runs, Kayly Fetters had a double and two RBIs, Kiera Kirby was 2-for-3 and Madison Maxson doubled.
Annabelle Penny threw a four-hitter, striking out three and three walks.
East won the second game 20-11.
Teeters was 2-for-4 with three runs scored and double.
Jadyn Francis was 3-for-4 and scored three runs, Jadyn Bair had double and three RBIs, Lauren Barnes had a triple and a home run, was 2-for-4, scored four runs and had five RBIs and Abigail Kadel 2-for-5 with two RBIs.
Abbey Leiss was 2-for-3 and Maddie Latimer and Penny were 2-for-5.
Milton-Union
tops Dixie
WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union softball team defeated Dixie 4-1 Friday in SWBL play.
Madison Jones had an amazing day on the mound.
Not only did she pitch a one-hitter, 19 of the 21 outs came on strikeouts and Jones helped herself at the plate with a double.
Raegan Fulton had a home run.
Milton lost to Milford Center Fairbanks and River Valley Saturday.
Fairbanks beat them 10-7.
Fulton was 3-for-4 with a double, triple and three RBIs, Malia Johns was 2-for-3 and Jenna Booher had a double.
Milton lost to River Valley 5-0.
Jones had a double at the plate and pitched a nine-hitter, striking out two and walking two.