Sheriff appreciates plaque, donation

To the Editor:

I am writing to thank Mike and Tammy Havenar for presenting a plaque along with a $10,000 check to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office in memory of former Miami County Commissioner Lou Havenar.

The plaque will proudly hang in our training center classroom. Mr. Havenar was a supporter of law enforcement and the D.A.R.E. program. As such, the very generous donation will go to support school programs supervised by school resource officers throughout the county the next few years.

Thank you so much for your kindness and generosity Mr. and Mrs. Havenar!

— Dave Duchak, Sheriff

Miami County