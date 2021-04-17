Series to end with Tutti Solisti

TROY —Hayner’s Drawing Room Chamber Concert season finale will feature the international chamber group Tutti Solisti.

Participants can join this concert starting Tuesday, April 27, on the Hayner webpage www.TroyHayner.org/recorded-concerts . Tutti Solisti is an Italian phrase that means, “a collection of soloists.” Each performer in the group is a soloist in their own right and takes the lead at some point in the performance. Musicians are Miriam Kramer on violin, Dr. Deborah Kramer Netanel on cello and Steven Aldredge on piano.

Kramer is a protégé of Henryck Szeryng and Yehudi Menuhin and is known for her interpretations of Jewish and American-Jewish music. Like most virtuosi, however, she has a wide standard repertoire ranging from Bach to Shostakovich, which she has performed in venues such as the Théâtre des Champs-Elysées in Paris; London’s Barbican, Queen Elizabeth Hall, Purcell Room and Palladium; and many others. Kramer has also appeared regularly on BBC Radio 3, and her Naxos recording, “The Violin Music of Ernest Bloch” won a five-star rating from BBC Music Magazine and was Editor’s Choice in The Gramophone. She has been honored as UK Jewish Performer of the Year.

Netanel is a cellist, composer and pianist. She holds degrees from Johns Hopkins University, Hebrew University of Jerusalem, the Rubin Academy of Music-Jerusalem, and the University of Cincinnati with areas of specialization in music, Jewish music and Judaic Studies and Holocaust Studies. She has presented papers and lectured at both national and international conferences and performed as a cellist and pianist all over the world. She is an acclaimed composer with recent debut performances in London and New York City. Dr. Netanel has taught on the faculties of Hebrew University (Jerusalem), Wright State University, Miami University and the University of Cincinnati. She currently teaches Judaic Studies and Hebrew language to students at Rockwern Academy in Cincinnati. In 2016, Dr. Netanel was a recipient of the Grinspoon-Steinhardt Award for Excellence in Jewish Education.

Aldredge is a collaborative pianist and a soloist as well as a gifted composer. He received his bachelor of . and M.M. in piano performance from Florida State University (FSU) as a student and graduate teaching assistant of James Streem as well as Elizabeth and Eugene Pridonoff. In his early career, he made a name for himself in numerous national and international competitions such as Joanna Hodges Competition, Washington D.C. International, MTNA Wurlitzer Collegiate Artists Piano Competition, Simone Blesky Award International Competition, and the MacMahon International Competition and many others. He was the first prize winner of the Florida FSMTA Collegiate Artist Competition for three years in a row (1989-91), the only pianist ever to achieve this distinction. He was also the recipient of the prestigious Presser Award as well as the winner of the Burgin Scholarship Competition. His original compositions have been published by Lorenz Publishing, Soundforth and Colla Voce Publishing. They include sacred works and sensitive explorations such as “Lament for a Soldier” and “Voices of Children for Soprano and Oboe”. He also composed an ode to William Blake’s eighteenth-century poetry called, “3 Poems by William Blake for SATB and Piano” and a modern opera called, “The Hatfield-McCoy Triptychs.” These and other well-published compositions are known for their subtlety as well as their penetrating insight. (people.wright.edu)

