Restaurant inspections

Information provided by the Miami County Public Health Department.

April 12

• Fazoli’s, 1887 W. Main St., Troy — Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean. Throughout the food service, a build up of food debris and other residues were observed on the non-food contact surfaces of equipment. Enhance the cleaning of non-food contact surfaces throughout to prevent these sort of observed build-ups.

Corrected during inspection; repeat: Employee eating, drinking, or using tobacco in non-designated area. Observed employee drinks being stored on the back prep table and on the rack of clean dishes by the dish machine. Upon making the PIC aware, the drinks were moved.

Corrected during inspection; critical; repeat: TCS foods not being cold held at the proper temperature. Observed several commercial sauces repackaged in squeeze bottles on the line being held out at room temperature. The original containers of these sauces state to “refrigerate after opening” which is for safety, and not food quality. Discussed either time marking these sauces for 4 total hours or keeping them held cold at or below 41 degrees F. At the time of inspection, the sauces were placed in a cold holding unit.

Corrected during inspection; critical: TCS foods not being cold held at the proper temperature. In the reach-in prep cooler, observed two containers of previously cooked sausage tempting out at 50 degrees F. Upon questioning, the PIC stated these items were pulled from the walk-in cooler earlier prior to lunch rush. These items were placed back in the walk-in cooler to properly cool to 41 F or below.

Repeat:

Outer opening not protected. The back door to the facility was observed with light coming in through the gap in the bottom right corner.

Facility not maintained clean. Floors throughout the facility were observed unclean with food debris and residue. Walls throughout the facility were observed unclean with food debris and residue, especially in these areas: behind the pizza oven, behind the spaghetti cooking area, behind the dish area, under the ice machine and in the walk-in units.

Physical facilities not maintained in good repair. Observed sections of FRP in the drive thru area to be completely stripped and removed from the wall. The wall in this area was observed to be splitting and to have gaps for potential pest harborage as well as hindering the facilitation of adequate cleaning. Repair or replace.

Physical facilities not maintained in good repair. Observed the grout in the back kitchen area to be holding a substantial amount of food debris and the grout in the warewashing area to be holding excessive amounts of water. To facilitate adequate cleaning and to prevent the attraction of pests, repair grout in these broken down areas where food and water are observed to be settling.

Corrected during inspection: In-use utensils improperly stored. Observed tongs being stored on the top of the pizza oven, in direct contact with the unclean outside surface. Upon making the PIC aware, new tongs were placed in a clean container on top of the oven.

• Bob Evans Restaurant, 22 Weller Drive, Tipp City — Plumbing system not properly maintained or repaired. The ice well on the soda beverage machine behind the front service counter was observed with a slow leak. Water was pooling on the ground below the ice bin. Repair to eliminate the leak on the ice well/bin.

Physical facilities not maintained in good repair. Inadequate grouting was observed in the dish pit area. Re-grout to promote/facilitate adequate cleaning and to prevent water from pooling onto the floor.

FSO did not have a person in charge per shift with the person in charge certification in food protection. There was no PIC certified as an approved Food Handler (formerly level 1) on-site at the time of inspection.

Corrected during inspection; critical:

No person in charge present in food facility during inspection. Upon entering the facility for inspection, there was no PIC able to properly demonstrate knowledge to direct and control operations of the food service. The shift supervisor was able to call the Manager to come on-site.

Handwashing sink not accessible. The hand sink next to the front server’s drink station was observed with food utensils being stored in it. Hand sink shall be accessible for convenient use by food employees.

Improper reheating of food for hot holding. Observed reheated food items being tempted below 165F. Upon informing the food employee, the items were then reheated again and tempted above 165F for 15 seconds.

Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, TCS foods not properly date marked. Cut melons and grilled chicken in the walk-in cooler were observed without date labels. Upon informing the PIC, these items were both properly date marked at the time of inspection.

Critical:

Written procedures and plans are not maintained and implemented. The facility was observed to not be following their own date marking procedures at the time of inspection. Several TCS food items were out of date by their own standards and not being discarded when required.

PIC unable to demonstrate knowledge of temperatures and times for safe refrigerated food storage, hot holding, cooling and reheating. Upon inspection, there was no Person-in-Charge able to provide knowledgable answers to food safety questions pertaining to proper holding temperatures, cooling and reheating.

Food employee(s) did not wash hands when required. Observed grill line worker changing gloves to begin new task without properly washing hands prior to donning new gloves. The Manager was made aware of this observation to discuss and reiterate to food employees.

Corrected during inspection: Improper use and/or maintenance of wiping cloths. Observed a wet sani rag in the salad prep unit that was not stored/kept in solution. Upon informing the PIC, the sani rag was removed from the prep unit.

Repeat: Non-food contact surface(s) not cleaned at the required frequency. Observed non-food contact surfaces throughout the FSO needing cleaned. Clean more frequently to prevent accumulations of food debris and other residues.

Facility not maintained clean. The floors and walls throughout were needing cleaned and detailed. Clean more frequently and when cleaning is taking place ensure it is done thorough enough to remove build-ups of dust, dirt, debris and other residues.

Critical; repeat: Insufficient air gap between the flood rim and the water supply inlet. The ice well on the secondary soda beverage machine was observed without a proper air gap. Remove funnel or place a 2-4 inch air gap on the ice well’s drain line.

April 13

• Whole Health for the Whole Family, 22 S. Weston Road, Troy — Water treatment device or backflow preventer not inspected/serviced with documentation as required. According to inspection tag, building backflow was last certified in August 2019. Ensure the backflow is certified by a state licensed plumber registered in the county (annually).

• Hickey River Smokehouse Express and Hickory River Concessions 1 & 2, 135 S. Garber Drive, Tipp City — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant, 836 W. Main St., Troy — At the time of inspection, the PIC was unable to locate the written procedures for responding to vomiting and diarrheal events. Discussed with the PIC, providing a sample procedure.

The hot water sanitizing warewashing machine temperature measuring device was observed not properly calibrated (final rinse temperatures ranging from 163 F to 178 F). To ensure properly function, have the temperature measure device calibrated.

In the back storage area, behind the dirty dish area, multiple shelving units were observed rusted. Resurface or replace to ensure cleanability.

The following surfaces were observed with food, dirt or dust debris build-up: 1. The shelving units in the walk-in cooler 2. The handles of the chip bins 3. The shelving units in the dirty dish area – Ensure the above surfaces are frequently cleaned.

The hot water heater plumbing system was observed leaking water into the three compartment sink. The PIC stated the plumbing is scheduled to be repaired on 4/13. At the time of inspection, the three compartment sink compartment the water was leaking into was not being used.

Corrected during inspection; critical; repeat:

While preparing, observed an employee bare handing cut tomatoes. Ensure bare hands are not used when handling ready-to-eat food. Upon making the PIC aware of this, the cut tomatoes were discarded.

In the reach-in cooler against the wall between the cook line and serving area, 6 small cups of chimichurri sauce were observed with a use-by-date of 4/12. Upon making the PIC aware of this, the 6 small cups were discarded.

Critical: At the time of inspection, the hot water sanitizing warewashing machine was observed with a final rinse (sanitizing) temperature of 156 F. Upon making the PIC aware of this, the unit was stopped being used for sanitizing and the three compartment sink was set-up (bleach). The PIC did follow-up with a professional.

Corrected during inspection:

In the walk-in cooler, multiple containers of food were observed uncovered. Upon making the PIC aware of this, the containers of food were covered.

In the back kitchen (prep) area on the shelving units above the prep tables, food storage containers with tortillas were observed beneath water condensation. Upon making the PIC aware of this, the containers of tortillas were relocated.

On the top shelf in the dirty dish area, clean food storage containers were observed being stored below ceiling tiles with water condensation. Upon making the PIC aware of this, the PIC removed the food storage pans and placed containers on top shelf to catch water.

In the back kitchen (prep) area on the shelving units above the prep tables, single-serve items in clear bags were observed under a pipe with condensation. Upon making the PIC aware of this, the single serve items were removed.

Repeat: In the dirt dish area, clean, wet food storage containers were observed stored on top of each other (wet nesting). Also, in the clean knife holder, a wet knife was observed. Prior to storage, ensure food storage containers and utensils are completely dried. When drying, ensure they are in a self-draining position.

• Dollar General, 817 N. Market St., Troy — Corrected during inspection; critical; repeat: At the time of inspection, the manager was unable to obtain an employee health policy. After the inspection, an employee health policy was emailed to the manager. Ensure the policy is reviewed by employees and then documented.

Repeat: The back exterior door was observed with a gap between the door and door threshold. To prevent the harboring of pests, eliminate the gap.

April 14

• Dollar General, 2525 W. Main St., Troy — Non-food contact surface(s) not cleaned at the required frequency. The gaskets to the reach-in cooler units were observed with a thick build-up of dirt and a mold-like substance. Enhance the cleaning frequency of these non-food contact surfaces to preclude their accumulations.

Facility not maintained clean. To the righthand side of the retail reach-in drink cooler, observed a large residual spill/build-up. Clean this area next to the reach-in drink cooler.

Corrected during inspection; critical: Food in an RFE must be embargoed due to adulteration, misbranding, or baby food or formula is expired. Observed the following expired baby food items: Six Gentle Steps apple, banana and blueberry purees (17FEB2021) and five Gentle Steps apple mango purees (19FEB2021). Upon informing the PIC, these items were voluntarily damaged out at the time of inspection.

• Meijer, 1900 W. Main St., Troy — Bulk food for customer self-service not properly/completely labeled. Some of the donuts in the donut case were displayed for consumer self-service without proper labeling. The donut display ingredient book was also observed to be incomplete. At the time of inspection, some of the donuts in the display case did not correspond to an ingredient list.

Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean. A build-up of ICEE syrup was observed underneath and around the ICEE machine on the counter.

Floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable. The walls in the produce and meat rooms were observed no longer easily cleanable due to normal wear and tear. The PIC stated these walls are scheduled to be redone such that they are smooth and easily cleanable.

Physical facilities not maintained in good repair. In the produce cooler, observed the stainless steel kick plate paneling in disrepair and completely removed from the wall. Clean behind and then repair.

Corrected during inspection; critical:

TCS foods not being hot held at the proper temperature. In the retail hot holding case, one package of rotisserie chicken was observed holding 131 degrees F. Upon informing the PIC, the chicken was voluntarily removed from the hot holding case.

Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, TCS foods not properly date marked. Observed a few items in the deli being date marked for 8 total days. Also observed no date on a previously cut loave of smoked turkey. Upon informing the PIC, these date marking issues were immediately addressed on-site.

Corrected during inspection: Food products not honestly presented. Observed packaged cut fruit with sale stickers covering required labeling information. Upon informing the PIC, the sale stickers were moved on the packaging as to not cover the specific required labeling information.

Critical: Food contact surfaces not easily cleanable. The shelving used for storing vegetable items in the retail misting case was observed rusted out. Rust is no longer smooth and easily cleanable. Resurface or replace shelving in this unit.

• Circle K, 3519 S. County Road 25A, Troy — Improper use or placement of insect control devices. At the time of inspection, the facility had rodent snap traps, and glue boards not in tamper resistant containers. Pest control devices must be enclosed when in a food facility.

Corrected during inspection; critical: Equipment and utensils contacting TCS food not cleaned every four hours. At the time of inspection, self service tongs for food in hot cases were not being cleaned every four hours. Upon making the PIC aware, the tongs were removed and replaced with a new pair.

Corrected during inspection; critical; repeat: Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, TCS foods not properly date marked. Observed hot dogs and other roller grill items date marked for a total of 8 days. Ensure date marking does not exceed 7 days, day of prep being day 1. Upon making the PIC aware, the date marks were corrected.

Repeat:

Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean. Observed the inside of the cabinets under the coffee station with coffee grounds and coffee spill stains.

Facility not maintained clean. Floors throughout the facility were observed unclean. The following areas were observed with food debris/residue: – Under the bag n box rack – under the three compartment sink – under the prep sink – floors under/around the pizza oven.

April 15

• Dollar General, 126 N. Main St., Laura — Corrected during inspection; critical: Food in an RFE must be embargoed due to adulteration, misbranding, or baby food or formula is expired. Observed one 2-pack of Gerber apple chicken flavored baby food past its use by expiration date. Baby food was voluntary pulled.

• Papa Johns, 779 W. Market St., Troy — No written procedures for responding to vomiting or diarrheal events. At the time of inspection, PIC was unable to provide a procedure for responding to a body fluid incident.

Plumbing system not properly maintained or repaired. The hand sink by the 3 compartment sink was observed leaking water on to the floor at the time of inspection.

Physical facilities not maintained in good repair. Broken floor tiles were observed throughout the food facility.

Corrected during inspection; critical: Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean. Observed food container lids stored on the bottom shelf of the clean dish rack by the 3 compartment sink covered in food debris and flour. Upon making the PIC aware, the lids were placed in the 3 compartment sink.

Corrected during inspection; critical; repeat: TCS foods not being cold held at the proper temperature. A squirt bottle of ranch and a squirt bottle of Alfredo sauce were both observed sitting out at room temperature. The manufacturer’s label states “keep refrigerated” Upon making the PIC aware, the two sauces were discarded.

Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, TCS foods not properly date marked. Date marking was observed for 8 days throughout the facility. Date marking should not exceed 7 days, day 1 being the day of prep. Upon making the PIC aware, the dates were changed.

Repeat:

Facility not maintained clean. Floors throughout the facility were observed with food debris, especially under equipment and inside the walk in cooler.

RFE does not comply with Level One Certification requirements. At the time of inspection a level one (food handler) certified individual was not on site.