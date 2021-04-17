Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information filed by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

April 14

OPEN CONTAINER: Brian Causey, of Piqua, was charged with open container, OVI and driving under suspension.

JUVENILE ISSUE: A parent reported their juvenile daughter was receiving threatening messages on SnapChat.

ANIMAL ISSUE: A deputy responded to an animal complaint in the 4000 block of E State Route 41, Elizabeth Twp. The owner of the donkey was given until April 22 to have its hooves trimmed.

THEFT: A deputy responded to the 8000 block of Versailles Road, Newberry Twp. in reference to a theft complaint involving a vehicle. After investigation, the reporting party stated an unknown individual had broken into the vehicle and stole a radio, air filter, hitch plug and both taillights. This case is pending further investigation.

April 15

MENACING: A telephone harassment complaint was filed by a resident in the 2000 block of Rugged Hill Road, Lostcreek Twp.

DOOR DASH THEFT: Deputies responded to the 10000 block of North County Road 25-A, Piqua, in reference to a theft complaint. An individual had used the complainant’s Door Dash account to order $190 worth of food from Rally’s. The victim had been able to cancel the transaction and had responded to the area to confront the suspect, who was an estranged family member. The suspect had fled, and was unable to be located.

THEFT: A dog was stolen from its fenced-in backyard in the area of 1000 block of Hillcrest Drive, Troy.

ATV THEFT: A resident in the 11000 block of Covington Bradford Road, Newberry Twp. reported an ATV was stolen.

April 16